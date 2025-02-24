SAHRC initiates court proceedings against Nota Baloyi for alleged hate speech

The SAHRC will institute Equality Court proceedings against Nhlamulo ‘Nota’ Baloyi for alleged hate speech.

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has confirmed it will institute Equality Court proceedings against Nhlamulo ‘Nota’ Baloyi for alleged hate speech.

The SAHRC said it initiated its own investigation and received complaints from across the country registered with the Gauteng provincial office. The SAHRC found a prima facie case of hate speech.

Nota made headlines last week after he called white people inhuman, adding that they are inferior to black people while on The Hustler's Corner.

"They are inferior species (compared) to us. We're Homo Sapiens; they have got Neanderthal blood in them. This is the science. This science was not done by black people, it was done by them," he said.

"In its assessment of the matter, the Commission considered the legal framework, which is primarily based on the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act, 2000, and existing jurisprudence on hate speech," the SAHRC said.

The Commission added that it will further request a public apology, diversity and sensitivity training, community service, and a monetary fine.

The Commission is calling on other complainants who seek other remedies to open a crimen injuria case with the South African Police Service (SAPS).

