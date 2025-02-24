Gautrain running again between Joburg and Rosebank after illegal borehole drama

Gautrain has resumed its service between Rosebank and Park Station after being disrupted by a resident drilling down to make a borehole.

The Gautrain has resumed operations between the Joburg inner city and Rosebank after a resident in Killarney, in his search for water beneath the soil, illegally drilled a borehole which pierced through a section of the underground train line.

Gautrain management was forced to close a part of the service and rely on buses between the two stations, from 5.30am until 8pm daily as a contingency measure while repairs took place.

The underground rail section was closed last Saturday after a train driver noticed that mud and water had seeped into the tunnel.

An investigation showed that the owner of a property above the tunnel had illegally drilled a borehole of about 50 metres into the ground.

In an update on Monday, the Gautrain said: “Our engineers have patched things up, filled the hole, and declared the tunnel safe for travel. You can now return to the subterranean bliss you've come to know and love.

“We know the bus detour wasn't exactly the express service you're used to. We appreciate your patience and understanding while we dealt with this unexpected geological detour. We'd like to apologise for any inconvenience caused,” said the Gautrain on Facebook.

Tshepo Kgobe, CEO at the Gautrain Management Agency, has said they were in the process of initiating legal action against the property owner, on multiple contraventions of local by-laws as well as for allegedly flouting the Gauteng Transport Infrastructure Act.

He reiterated that no form of digging or drilling is permitted to take place without obtaining prior permission from the city.

He also said damages from the illegal drilling were at about R1 million.

IOL

