Why don’t the ministers drive Corollas? Angry Uber driver slams govt over VAT proposal | Budget 2025
An angry resident has questioned why ministers don’t use Corollas instead of imposing VAT increases on the poor.
Cabinet ministers must drive Toyota Corollas! This is the view of an angry and frustrated Joburg Uber driver who said cash strapped South Africans were being taken for a ride by the government after the Treasury proposed a two percentage point increase in VAT this week.
Ben Mdlatshe, 61, has questioned why ministers could not downgrade their expensive fleet of cars to Toyota Corollas instead.
“We are struggling as South Africans with the salaries that we get . If they increase VAT it’s going to be worse. Salaries haven’t been increased in a very long time and as South Africans and entries wouldn’t be okay.
"Another thing is why don’t they reduce all those BMWs, they must drive Toyota Corollas. Only the Presidential bodyguards, they can use BMWs, but the rest of them need so they able to cut because of fuel costs,” said Mdlatshe.
This week, Parliament was forced to postpone the Budget Speech after Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s 2025 Budget Speech after Cabinet ministers from the Government of National Unity rejected a proposal to hike interest rates during an emergency Cabinet meeting on Wednesday morning.
Treasury documents later confirmed they intended to hike VAT by two percentage points in order for the government to fund the hiring and retention of new teachers, doctors, nurses and other frontline workers, while they also intended to improve existing rail network and expand the early childhood development policy.
The revised budget would now be tabled on March 12 at the Nieuwmeester parking, Dome, in the National Assembly. Godongwana’s speech will determine how government funds will be distributed, following the priorities set by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address.
Impact on education
Mdlatshe, 61, who is also a pensioner said the VAT increase was disgraceful and unfair.
“Given that most South Africans are already suffering and corruption has played a role in the increase which not only affects the educational sector but also the social and economic sectors. ‘’
Many students fear that higher costs will force more young people to drop out or accumulate excessive debt.
The South African Union of Students (SAUS) has also warned that increased financial pressure could spark renewed protests over funding and access to education.
Critics warn that such a move could deepen inequalities in access to education.
The budget delay has also added to economic uncertainty, with some experts suggesting that government is struggling with tough decisions on taxation and social spending.
Thando Mokoena, 20, a second-year university student, expressed her frustration.
"We are already struggling to afford tuition, textbooks, and daily expenses.
“An increase in VAT will just make everything more expensive—food, transport, even the cost of living in student accommodation. It feels like students are being left behind."
