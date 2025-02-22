Tshwane mayor shuts down Centurion Pick n Pay over cockroach infestation

The mayor of Tshwane, Dr Nasiphi Moya announced that a Pick n Pay store at the Blu Valley Centre, in Centurion Gauteng, has been shut down due to non-compliance with health regulations.

In a video posted on X, Moya said that no matter the size of the business, they all have to follow health guidelines.

"We have said that we will not only be chasing spaza shops and small establishments because big establishments also have a responsibility to comply. From those who buy their baked products from Pick n Pay, this is how it is made," she said showing baking tins with cockroaches.

In the clip, the mayor is seen pointing at the bugs. "Just look at the dirtiness of this. It is not even the worst that we have seen here. The hygiene requirements have been neglected by Pick n Pay at the Blu Valley Mall. We are closing down these establishments."