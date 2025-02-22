Tshwane mayor shuts down Centurion Pick n Pay over cockroach infestation
Cockroaches force closure of Centurion Pick n Pay, said Tshwane mayor.
The mayor of Tshwane, Dr Nasiphi Moya announced that a Pick n Pay store at the Blu Valley Centre, in Centurion Gauteng, has been shut down due to non-compliance with health regulations.
In a video posted on X, Moya said that no matter the size of the business, they all have to follow health guidelines.
"We have said that we will not only be chasing spaza shops and small establishments because big establishments also have a responsibility to comply. From those who buy their baked products from Pick n Pay, this is how it is made," she said showing baking tins with cockroaches.
In the clip, the mayor is seen pointing at the bugs. "Just look at the dirtiness of this. It is not even the worst that we have seen here. The hygiene requirements have been neglected by Pick n Pay at the Blu Valley Mall. We are closing down these establishments."
Moyo went on to say that the store's license would be revoked and urged customers to refrain from buying from the store until they announced that it was health complaint.
In a statement, Pick n Pay condemned the store's conduct.
"This particular store is a franchise store, and what was seen was completely unacceptable.
"Management was on the ground within 30 minutes of being informed. This falls very far from what we expect from our franchisees and store managers, and we have launched a full investigation and audit."
Additionally, it issued an apology to customers and said that work was being undertaken to rectify the issue to ensure that it does not happen again.
