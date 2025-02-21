Zanzou torture: How alert JMPD cops intercepted wanted suspect in Yeoville, Joburg

The wanted man was nabbed in highly populated Yeoville by members of the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) on Thursday.

Provincial commissioner of police in Gauteng, Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni has hailed the breakthrough in the Zanzou nightclub case, following the arrest of a suspect linked to the heinous torture at the Pretoria joint.

The accused man was nabbed in the highly populated Yeoville, by alert members of the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) on Thursday, according to Gauteng provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Brenda Muridili.

"The JMPD officials were conducting patrols in the area when they noticed the man resembling one of the Hatfield Club bouncers they have seen on videos circulating on social media. They stopped the man and upon satisfying themselves that indeed he was the one they have seen on the videos, they placed him under arrest and detained him at a police station," said Muridili.

The SA Police Service's specialised family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit was immediately notified.

Muridili said the arrested man has "for now" been charged with compelled rape, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and crimen injuria.

"He is being linked with the two cases which have been registered in Brooklyn police station. The suspect, a Congolese national, aged 41, will appear before a court to be determined on Monday, February 24, 2025," said Muridili.