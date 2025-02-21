Will the SAHRC hold Nota Baloyi accountable for his 'white people are Neanderthals' comments?

The SAHRC says it has received several complaints over Nota Baloyi's comments.

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) is expected to make a decision on whether action will be taken against Nota Baloyi over his comments towards white people.

Baloyi, real name Nhlamulo Baloyi, called white people inhuman, adding that they are inferior to black people.

IOL initially reported that Baloyi made the statements on the podcast, The Hustler's Corner on Monday, February 17.

"They are inferior species (compared) to us. We're Homo Sapiens; they have got Neanderthal blood in them. This is the science. This science was not done by black people, it was done by them," he said.

He also referred to Clive Derby-Lewis, convicted for the murder of struggle icon Chris Hani, a eugenicist.

The SAHRC said it received several complaints over Baloyi's comments.

"The matter is under assessment and the Commission will determine the best way forward which may include instituting proceedings in the relevant Equality Court as per section 13(3)(b) of the South African Human Rights Commission Act 40 of 2013, read with section 20 of the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act, 2000," it said.

The Commission warned that while people have a right to freedom of expression, it is not absolute.

"Hate speech and the propagation of war and imminent violence are prohibited. Podcasts are not excluded from these limitations. Podcast owners and guests are subject to the Constitution and all applicable laws," the SAHRC said.

The Commission is expected to announce an update on the matter on Friday.

