Suspended sentence for immigration officer who demanded money to let a Thai national enter SA

The Kempton Park Magistrate's Court convicted Lee-Ann Cloete for corruption and handed her a suspended sentence.

The Kempton Park Magistrate's Court in Gauteng has convicted and sentenced an immigration official, previously stationed at the OR International Airport, for corruption.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks, said Lee-Ann Cloete demanded money from a Thai national who had landed at the busy airport, visiting South Africa from Thailand.

“As part of our ongoing efforts to eradicate corruption, the Hawks' serious corruption investigation unit has successfully secured the conviction and sentencing of Lee-Ann Cloete, a 40-year-old immigration official, previously stationed at OR Tambo International Airport. The offence occurred on September 7 2019,” said Lieutenant Colonel Lloyd Ramovha, Gauteng spokesperson for the Hawks.

“On the day in question, a Thai national arrived at OR Tambo International Airport from Thailand to visit her companion in Durban. Ms Cloete, stationed at the immigration desk, inspected the travel documents and claimed they were not in order. She then demanded money from the traveller to allow her entry into South Africa.”

The Thai national had no money on her, and she contacted her companion. The person contacted by the Thai national in South Africa subsequently transferred R3,000 through an electronic money transfer service.

“Following the transaction, Ms Cloete stamped the passport and permitted entry,” said Ramovha.

The incident was reported to law enforcement authorities and assigned to the Hawks for investigation.

Following a thorough investigation, Cloete was arrested shortly after the incident.

“On February 19 2025, she was convicted of corruption and sentenced to a R30, 000 fine or six years imprisonment, suspended for five years, by the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court,” said Ramovha.