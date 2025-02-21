Hiding in plain sight: How tip-off led JMPD to Yeoville, to arrest man wanted for Zanzou torture
Chief of the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD), Patrick Jaca.
Image: JMPD
Chief of the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department, Patrick Jaca has saluted the JMPD’s Tactical Response Unit officers for apprehending the suspect who was wanted in connection with the Zanzou nightclub torture case.
IOL reported on Friday that the accused man was nabbed in highly populated Yeoville, in Joburg, by alert members of the JMPD on Thursday night.
JMPD spokesperson, Superintendent Xolani Fihla said the officers had received a tip-off about the whereabouts of the wanted suspect.
“On Thursday night, February 20 2025, officers received trusted information regarding a male suspect linked to the Zanzou club incident who was spotted in Yeoville. While conducting patrols in Yeoville, the officers noticed a man matching the description of the suspect seen in social media videos related to the incident,” said Fihla.
Upon further investigation, the JMPD officers confirmed the man’s identity and placed him under arrest.
JMPD arrested one suspect linked to the Zanzou nightclub violence depicted in viral videos.
Image: Oupa Mokoena / Independent Newspapers
Fihla said the SA Police Service’s family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit was immediately notified, and the suspect was transported to Brooklyn police station in Tshwane, where he is detained.
“He has been charged with compelled rape, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and crimen injuria. The suspect, a 41-year-old Congolese national, is due to appear in court on Monday, February 24, 2025,” said Fihla.
Police have intensified the search for seven other men, all foreign nationals, wanted in connection with the case.
The JMPD chief, Jaca said the quick response by his officers helped in apprehending the wanted man.
"I commend our officers for their sharp observation and quick response in apprehending this suspect.
"This arrest demonstrates the importance of inter-agency cooperation, and I want to thank the SAPS for their collaboration in this matter. We are committed to ensuring that this suspect is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and that any other individuals involved are brought to justice,” said Jaca.
Earlier, IOL reported that provincial commissioner of SAPS in Gauteng, Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni has hailed the breakthrough in the Zanzou nightclub case.
Mthombeni saluted the JMPD officers for their vigilance and swift action in apprehending the wanted suspect.
Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant-General Tommy Mthombeni (centre).
Image: Oupa Mokoena
“This is a true reflection of law enforcement agencies in Gauteng working together to realise the Police Ministerial Cooperation Agreement which aims to enhance collaboration and coordination among all stakeholders in the region, to address safety and security concerns effectively,” he said.
