Hiding in plain sight: How tip-off led JMPD to Yeoville, to arrest man wanted for Zanzou torture

Chief of the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department, Patrick Jaca has saluted the JMPD’s Tactical Response Unit officers for apprehending the suspect who was wanted in connection with the Zanzou nightclub torture case.

IOL reported on Friday that the accused man was nabbed in highly populated Yeoville, in Joburg, by alert members of the JMPD on Thursday night.

JMPD spokesperson, Superintendent Xolani Fihla said the officers had received a tip-off about the whereabouts of the wanted suspect.

“On Thursday night, February 20 2025, officers received trusted information regarding a male suspect linked to the Zanzou club incident who was spotted in Yeoville. While conducting patrols in Yeoville, the officers noticed a man matching the description of the suspect seen in social media videos related to the incident,” said Fihla.

Upon further investigation, the JMPD officers confirmed the man’s identity and placed him under arrest.