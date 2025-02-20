Two men charged with the murder of Springs police officer Captain Wynand du Toit

Captain Wynand du Toit was shot during an armed robbery in Springs. He succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Nthuthuzelo Mana and Sipho Benjamin Ntuli appeared in the Springs Magistrate's Court in connection with the murder of police officer, Wynand du Toit.

They face charges of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances. According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Mana is currently out on bail for another crime.

Captain Du Toit, who was attached to the Springs police station, was shot and killed on Sunday, February 16, during a robbery at a supermarket in Geduld, Springs.

Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (Hawks) spokesperson, Warrant Officer Thatohatsi Mavimbela, said a supermarket owner and his two brothers were allegedly ambushed by four men who entered the shop and ordered them to lie down on the floor.

Du Toit was off duty at the time and woman approached him to tell him she suspected a robbery was taking place at the shop.

"When the officer ran inside to assist, the robbers began shooting, during the crossfire Captain Du Toit was wounded as well as one of the suspects. The suspects fled the scene while members of the public rushed Captain Du Toit to Parkland hospital where he unfortunately succumbed to his injuries," Mavimbela said.

Mana was arrested shortly after the shooting after he was treated at a local facility for gunshot wounds.

Police said he was placed under police guard, while his co-accused was arrested on Monday in Mpumalanga.

NPA spokesperson, Lumka Mahanjana, said Mana appeared in absentia as he remains in hospital.

"This incident occurred two months after Mana was released on R12,000 bail by the Springs District Court, where he appeared on charges of armed robbery, kidnapping possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition," she said.

Mahanjana said during that appearance, the NPA opposed Mana's release on bail. She said that matter has been remanded to March 13.

Meanwhile for du Toit's murder, the accused are expected back in court on February 27.

Tributes

Du Toit has been described as a "well loved hero".

"Wish to pay tribute to our fallen rural police officer Captain Wynand Du Toit.Not many leave behind a legacy of such dedication and accomplishment. We would like to extend our condolences to his wife and children and all known at this difficult time," shared Julie Belinda Grose Wiblin in a post on Facebook.