Damaging weather: Rietvlei Nature Reserve in Tshwane temporarily closed due to flooded roads
City of Tshwane announced that the Rietvlei Nature Reserve has been temporarily closed due to flooding.
Following days of heavy rains and inclement weather experienced across Gauteng, the popular Rietvlei Nature Reserve in Tshwane has been temporarily closed.
City of Tshwane spokesperson, Lindela Mashigo said the nature reserve was closed from Wednesday, until further notice.
“The City of Tshwane would like to inform Tshwane residents and visitors in general about the closure of Rietvlei Nature Reserve as of February 19, 2025, until further notice. The city is compelled to temporarily close operations at this facility due to flooding which was caused by the persistent rainfall over the past few days,” said Mashigo.
He said the roads within the nature reserve are not drivable and most of the bridges are flooded, resulting in risk to vehicular damage and drownings.
“The city apologises for any inconvenience that may arise as a result of the closure,” said Mashigo.
On Wednesday, IOL reported that City of Tshwane’s Emergency Services Department deployed emergency response teams consisting of firefighters and other officials to the scene in Montana, north of Pretoria, where several buildings, vehicles and other properties were damaged by a tornado.
Emergency Services Department’s spokesperson Lindsay Zwelithini Mnguni said the incident was reported as flooding to the Emergency Communication Centre (ECC) on Tuesday night.
City of Tshwane’s Emergency Services Department were dispatched on Tuesday night to the scene in Montana, Pretoria North, where several buildings, vehicles and other properties were damaged by a tornado.
“The ECC immediately dispatched firefighting resources from Innesdale fire station, Wonderboom fire station and Rosslyn fire station to the scene. These included a swift water rescue unit, a rapid intervention unit, a video unit and a district commander’s unit.
“Upon arrival, the firefighters found out that there was a significant damage caused by the storm which uprooted some trees and blew away the corrugated iron roof sheets of the buildings, carports and other structures in the area along the Sefako Makgatho Drive,” he said.
