Tornado wreaks havoc in Tshwane: Multiple buildings damaged as heavy rain pounds Gauteng

City of Tshwane’s Emergency Services Department were dispatched on Tuesday night to the scene in Montana, Pretoria North, where several buildings, vehicles and other properties were damaged by a tornado. Image: City of Tshwane’s Emergency Services Department

City of Tshwane’s Emergency Services Department on Tuesday night said it has deployed emergency response teams consisting of firefighters and other officials to the scene in Montana, Pretoria North, where several buildings, vehicles and other properties were damaged by a tornado. Emergency Services Department’s spokesperson Lindsay Zwelithini Mnguni said the incident was reported as flooding to the Emergency Communication Centre (ECC) at around 6pm. “The ECC immediately dispatched firefighting resources from Innesdale fire station, Wonderboom fire station and Rosslyn fire station to the scene. These included a swiftwater rescue unit, a rapid intervention unit, a video unit and a district commander’s unit. “Upon arrival, the firefighters found out that there was a significant damage caused by the storm which uprooted some trees and blew away the corrugated iron roof sheets of the buildings, carports and other structures in the area along the Sefako Makgatho Drive,” he said.

A residential complex in Veda Street near Enkeldoorn Street was “badly affected” as several of the buildings within the complex suffered major damage, especially on the upper floors while external geysers and corrugated iron roof sheets were brought to the ground by the strong wind, leaving the structures of the units exposed to the falling rain. “Rainwater seeped through and caused water damage on the top floors of the residential units. The residents had to be evacuated and sheltered temporarily in the neighbouring units and our disaster management officials are on scene, doing assessment of the damage and how they can further assist the affected families,” said Mnguni. The City of Tshwane has received other calls of flooding incidents in the other areas such as Mabopane and Pretoria North. Mnguni said some of the City of Tshwane’s fire and rescue operations units were also deployed to assist residents in those areas. He said there were no injuries reported from the incidents. City of Tshwane has called on communities to be vigilant and to observe the following safety measures: If possible, stay indoors and away from metal objects which may be hit by lightning. Avoid outdoor activities such as fishing or playing golf in the rain, as the fishing rods and golf clubs may attract lightning. Do not seek shelter under isolated trees or tall objects if there is a thunderstorm. Motorists and pedestrians should be extra cautious where roads are slippery and/or visibility is affected. Move to higher ground if rising water levels are observed. Refrain from travelling on bridges or roads in low-lying areas, which are particularly vulnerable to flooding, and avoid crossing swollen streams. Mnguni said the Emergency Services Department will continue to monitor the weather reports and remain on high alert for any related emergencies. “Residents are equally and strongly urged and encouraged to stay informed and to monitor short-term weather forecasts and any warnings or alerts issued by the South African Weather Service and other credible sources, and to immediately follow the recommended safety tips,” he said. “To report any fire or rescue incident call 107 toll-free or alternatively call 012 358 6300/6400. When reporting an emergency, please remain calm, speak clearly, know where you are to give the correct address, and give your correct contact number to allow the operator to phone you back should they be required to do so.”

