PSiRA probing Zanzou guards and urges anyone abused by security personnel to report

PSiRA director, Manabela Chauke has highlighted that actions of security personnel at Zanzou nightclub depicted in video clips violates the Private Security Industry Regulation Act. Image: Oupa Mokoena / Independent Newspapers

The Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSiRA) said it is gravely concerned about widespread reports and video footage from the controversial Zanzou nightclub in Hatfield, Pretoria. The video clips which have gone viral reveal incidents of extreme violence, compelled rape and human rights violations perpetrated by rowdy security personnel. PSiRA director, Manabela Chauke highlighted that the actions of the security depicted in the video clips violate the Private Security Industry Regulation Act. “PSiRA strongly condemns any form of brutality, assault, or unlawful conduct by private security officers. The alleged acts ranging from physical assault to inhumane treatment are not only unethical but also in direct violation of the Private Security Industry Regulation Act and the fundamental principles of human rights enshrined in the South African Constitution,” he said.

The private security regulator said it has launched an urgent investigation to determine whether the security officers involved in the horrific incident were registered with PSiRA. The investigation also seeks to ascertain whether the security company responsible for deploying the security team was compliant with industry regulations. “Should any security service provider be found guilty of misconduct, PSiRA will take decisive action, including suspension, de-registration, and possible legal prosecution,” said Manabela. PSiRA has also urged any victims or witnesses of security-related abuses across South Africa to come forward and report such incidents through its official channels. “We are committed to ensuring that private security services in South Africa operate within the bounds of the law, prioritizing the safety and dignity of all individuals,” said Manabela. “PSiRA will continue to work closely with law enforcement agencies to ensure that justice is served and that those responsible for these horrific acts are held accountable.” On Tuesday, IOL reported that the SAPS family violence, child protection and sexual investigations (FCS) unit has taken over investigations into the Zanzou nightclub incident. The specialised FCS unit is responsible for the investigation of sexual related offences.

