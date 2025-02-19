PSiRA probing Zanzou guards and urges anyone abused by security personnel to report
PSiRA director, Manabela Chauke has highlighted that actions of security personnel at Zanzou nightclub depicted in video clips violates the Private Security Industry Regulation Act.
Image: Oupa Mokoena / Independent Newspapers
The Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSiRA) said it is gravely concerned about widespread reports and video footage from the controversial Zanzou nightclub in Hatfield, Pretoria.
The video clips which have gone viral reveal incidents of extreme violence, compelled rape and human rights violations perpetrated by rowdy security personnel.
PSiRA director, Manabela Chauke highlighted that the actions of the security depicted in the video clips violate the Private Security Industry Regulation Act.
“PSiRA strongly condemns any form of brutality, assault, or unlawful conduct by private security officers. The alleged acts ranging from physical assault to inhumane treatment are not only unethical but also in direct violation of the Private Security Industry Regulation Act and the fundamental principles of human rights enshrined in the South African Constitution,” he said.
The private security regulator said it has launched an urgent investigation to determine whether the security officers involved in the horrific incident were registered with PSiRA.
The investigation also seeks to ascertain whether the security company responsible for deploying the security team was compliant with industry regulations.
“Should any security service provider be found guilty of misconduct, PSiRA will take decisive action, including suspension, de-registration, and possible legal prosecution,” said Manabela.
PSiRA has also urged any victims or witnesses of security-related abuses across South Africa to come forward and report such incidents through its official channels.
“We are committed to ensuring that private security services in South Africa operate within the bounds of the law, prioritizing the safety and dignity of all individuals,” said Manabela.
“PSiRA will continue to work closely with law enforcement agencies to ensure that justice is served and that those responsible for these horrific acts are held accountable.”
On Tuesday, IOL reported that the SAPS family violence, child protection and sexual investigations (FCS) unit has taken over investigations into the Zanzou nightclub incident. The specialised FCS unit is responsible for the investigation of sexual related offences.
PSiRA director, Manabela Chauke has highlighted that actions of security personnel at Zanzou nightclub depicted in video clips violates the Private Security Industry Regulation Act.
Image: X
National police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said a manhunt has been launched for eight men, foreign nationals, who are the alleged perpetrators in the incident. The main charges being investigated by SAPS are compelled rape, assault, crimen injuria, intimidation and kidnapping.
She said following a call by police for victims to come forward, only three victims aged 20, 21 and 22 reported at the Brooklyn police station in Pretoria on Monday evening.
"According to the victims, they were a group of five friends who were subjected to the abuse. Police are confident that the other two victims will be traced and their statements will also be included in the docket," said Mathe.
The victims allege that the incident happened in January 2023 after a dispute arose between the five friends, bouncers and a manager at the nightclub.
"The bouncers and manager allegedly forced the five victims into a store room and began assaulting them, instructed them to insert alcohol bottles into their private parts and forced them to perform sexual acts on themselves," said Mathe.
Police are also calling on a man who claims to be a former bouncer of the nightclub, who goes by the name of Pablo on social media, to also come forward to assist in the ongoing police investigations.
Pablo has made numerous allegations on social media and Mathe said police are of the view that he would be instrumental in assisting police to solve the case.
IOL
Related Topics: