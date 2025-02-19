Gardener sentenced for murders of Alberton mother and son

Nadine Terblanche and her son, Ruandre Voster, were brutally murdered in their home in November 2023.

Gardener-turned-hitman-for-hire, Pardon Danhire, has been sentenced for his role in the murders of a Gauteng woman and her son.

The Johannesburg High Court sentenced Danhire, aged 37, to 25 years imprisonment each for the murders of Nadine Terblanche and her son, Ruandre Voster.

Danhire, according to the Gauteng division of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) entered into a plea agreement with the State.

Danhire turned on his co-accused, Frederick Stapelberg, who allegedly hired him to carry out Terblanche and Ruandre's murders in 2023. At the time, Stapelberg allegedly wanted to cash in on Terblanche's assets and money. Stapelberg and Terblanche were in a relationship.

Stapelberg allegedly promised to pay Danhire R100,000 for Terblanche and Ruandre's murder.

According to the NPA, Danhire was employed as a gardener by Stapelberg.

The NPA reported that Terblanche and Ruandre's bodies were discovered by a local security company in November 2023 via a panic alert, pressed by Stapelberg.

Danhire and Stapelberg got into an altercation about the monies. Danhire then confessed to the murders and pointed investigators in Stapelberg's direction, pointing him out at the mastermind.

"The sentences were ordered to run concurrently. The court further ordered that five years of his sentence be suspended, on condition that he truthfully testifies against his co-accused Frederick Stapelberg, whose trial is set for March 25," explained NPA spokesperson, Phindi Mjonondwane.

"The court deviated from imposing the minimum prescribed sentence of life imprisonment, citing that Danhire co-operated with the state and took responsibility for his actions, thereby showing remorse," she added.

