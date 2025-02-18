Zanzou torture: SAPS launches manhunt for eight foreign nationals accused of unleashing violence

National police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said a manhunt has been launched for eight men, foreign nationals, who are the alleged perpetrators in the incident.

The SAPS family violence, child protection and sexual investigations (FCS) unit has taken over investigations into the Zanzou nightclub incident where several videos of horrific torture have gone viral. The specialised FCS unit is responsible for the investigation of sexual related offences.

The main charges being investigated by SAPS are compelled rape, assault, crimen injuria, intimidation and kidnapping.

She said following a call by police for victims to come forward, only three victims aged 20, 21 and 22 reported at the Brooklyn police station in Pretoria on Monday evening.

"According to the victims, they were a group of five friends who were subjected to the abuse. Police are confident that the other two victims will be traced and their statements will also be included in the docket," said Mathe.

The victims allege that the incident happened in January 2023 after a dispute arose between the five friends, bouncers and a manager at the nightclub.