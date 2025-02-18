Zanzou torture: SAPS launches manhunt for eight foreign nationals accused of unleashing violence
National police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said a manhunt has been launched for eight men, foreign nationals, who are the alleged perpetrators in the incident.
Image: EFF
The SAPS family violence, child protection and sexual investigations (FCS) unit has taken over investigations into the Zanzou nightclub incident where several videos of horrific torture have gone viral. The specialised FCS unit is responsible for the investigation of sexual related offences.
National police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said a manhunt has been launched for eight men, foreign nationals, who are the alleged perpetrators in the incident. The main charges being investigated by SAPS are compelled rape, assault, crimen injuria, intimidation and kidnapping.
She said following a call by police for victims to come forward, only three victims aged 20, 21 and 22 reported at the Brooklyn police station in Pretoria on Monday evening.
"According to the victims, they were a group of five friends who were subjected to the abuse. Police are confident that the other two victims will be traced and their statements will also be included in the docket," said Mathe.
The victims allege that the incident happened in January 2023 after a dispute arose between the five friends, bouncers and a manager at the nightclub.
Police have launched a manhunt for eight men who are the alleged perpetrators at Zanzou.
Image: Screenshot
"The bouncers and manager allegedly forced the five victims into a store room and began assaulting them, instructed them to insert alcohol bottles into their private parts and forced them to perform sexual acts on themselves," said Mathe.
Police are also calling on a man who claims to be a former bouncer of the nightclub, who goes by the name of Pablo on social media, to also come forward to assist in the ongoing police investigations.
Pablo has made numerous allegations on social media and Mathe said police are of the view that he would be instrumental in assisting police to solve the case.
Meanwhile, national commissioner of police, General Fannie Masemola has commended Gauteng provincial commissioner of police, Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni and his team for the speed in which they attended to the case.
Masemola has also assured victims that police will ensure a thorough investigation is conducted and that the perpetrators will be brought to book.
"Those who have knowledge of the whereabouts of the suspects are encouraged to report to the Brooklyn police station or call the Crime Stop hotline number on 08600 10111. Those with smart phones are encouraged to download the My SAPS App to share information. Those reporting are reminded that they may remain anonymous," the police appealed.
IOL
