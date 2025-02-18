Zanzou torture incidents happened around 2023, says Gauteng police boss Tommy Mthombeni

Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters staged a protest outside the Zanzou nightclub demanding the arrest of club owner and closing of the business.

Police in Gauteng have launched a manhunt for security officials who were working at the Zanzou nightclub in Pretoria after videos of torture, assault and compelled rape emerged.

IOL reported on Monday night that three victims who were allegedly assaulted at the Pretoria nightclub reported at the Brooklyn police station after the videos showing extreme violence and torture perpetrated by Zanzou nightclub bouncers went viral on social media.

The clips, which are highly graphic and depict severe human rights violations - including acts tantamount to kidnapping, sexual assault, and attempted murder - show men hogtied and filmed naked with their limbs bound.

In an update, provincial commissioner of police in Gauteng, Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni said investigations have so far established that the incidents happened around 2023.

"We happened to learn that these incidents happened somewhere in 2023. We must clearly indicate that this incident constitutes some typical type of compelled rape, and it is not excluded from sexual assault to force individuals to perform sexual acts; assault GHB; crimen injuria and kidnapping," Mthombeni said during an update with journalists at the police station.

He added that different law enforcement agencies have activated measures to ensure compliance at the popular Pretoria joint.