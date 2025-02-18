'This is not common': Restaurants association shocked by torture at Zanzou, demands justice for victims

Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters staged a protest outside the Zanzou nightclub demanding the arrest of club owner and closing of the business.

Wendy Alberts, chief executive officer of the Restaurants Association of South Africa (RASA) said her decades of involvement in the sector, she had not seen anything close to the alleged torture unleashed at the Zanzou nightclub.

IOL reported on Monday night that three victims who were allegedly assaulted at the Pretoria nightclub reported at the Brooklyn police station after videos showing extreme violence and torture perpetrated by Zanzou's nightclub bouncers went viral on social media.

The clips, which are highly graphic and depict severe human rights violations - including acts tantamount to kidnapping, sexual assault, and attempted murder - show men hogtied and filmed naked with their limbs bound.

Speaking to broadcaster Newzroom Afrika, Alberts said the videos depict shocking incidents which she had not come to terms with.

"I cannot believe something like this can happen in today's age, and that they have been violated to the degree that that they have been violated. That is just not something I have ever, in my 20 to 30 years of being in this industry, even had sight of. I cannot comprehend that there are people that could cross the line so dramatically and it is so devastating that these young kids have been exposed to this type of torture. It is just not acceptable on any level," she said.