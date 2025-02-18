'This is not common': Restaurants association shocked by torture at Zanzou, demands justice for victims
Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters staged a protest outside the Zanzou nightclub demanding the arrest of club owner and closing of the business.
Image: Supplied/EFF
Wendy Alberts, chief executive officer of the Restaurants Association of South Africa (RASA) said her decades of involvement in the sector, she had not seen anything close to the alleged torture unleashed at the Zanzou nightclub.
IOL reported on Monday night that three victims who were allegedly assaulted at the Pretoria nightclub reported at the Brooklyn police station after videos showing extreme violence and torture perpetrated by Zanzou's nightclub bouncers went viral on social media.
The clips, which are highly graphic and depict severe human rights violations - including acts tantamount to kidnapping, sexual assault, and attempted murder - show men hogtied and filmed naked with their limbs bound.
Speaking to broadcaster Newzroom Afrika, Alberts said the videos depict shocking incidents which she had not come to terms with.
"I cannot believe something like this can happen in today's age, and that they have been violated to the degree that that they have been violated. That is just not something I have ever, in my 20 to 30 years of being in this industry, even had sight of. I cannot comprehend that there are people that could cross the line so dramatically and it is so devastating that these young kids have been exposed to this type of torture. It is just not acceptable on any level," she said.
Wendy Alberts, CEO of Restaurants Association of South Africa.
Image: Matthews Baloyi
Alberts said her concerns were with the young victims who have been exposed to wholesale trauma, and she recommended that the victims be counselled and welcomed back into society.
As police investigate what sparked the incident, Alberts highlighted that there are numerous, professional ways for the establishment and the security which meted out the gruesome violence, to have handled the situation.
"I have not seen this type of behaviour anywhere in my lifetime, in representing the restaurant industry, the hospitality industry and tourism. I can say this not common. There are so many other ways to have dealt with this in a dignified, professional way if somebody had not paid their bills. And these are young boys, it is probably their first time they had gone out to have an experience. They were traumatised to this extent," said Alberts.
Gauteng police have opened an investigation into the disturbing viral videos from the renowned Zanzou nightclub in Pretoria, Gauteng.
Image: Screenshot
On Monday night, national police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said police are currently looking at various offences that have been committed including rape, assault, assault GBH, crimen injuria, and kidnapping.
"The national commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS), General Fannie Masemola has directed the provincial commissioner of Gauteng, Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni to track and trace suspects who are alleged to have violently abused and assaulted a group of men at a popular nightclub in Pretoria," she said.
Mathe said Mthombeni was at the police station with the victims.
More victims have been called to come forward.
"Witnesses and those who have knowledge of the incident are also encouraged to come forward to assist police investigations," she said.
IOL
Related Topics: