Teacher accused of raping Grade 11 student in Soweto

A criminal case has been opened against a 45-year-old teacher who is accused of raping a teenage girl at his school.

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane expressed deep disturbance and devastation over the incident.

"We are profoundly devastated by this serious allegation against this educator. Educators are custodians of education and youth development in our schools."

The incident took place at the Lufhereng Secondary School in Soweto.

The teacher is accused of raping a Grade 11 girl learner on February 13, 2025, at his house.

The Gauteng Education Department said a case had been opened at the South African Police Services (SAPS) and is currently under investigation.

"As an immediate step, the educator has been precautionarily removed from the school," said Department spokesperson Steve Mabona.

"This measure is taken to prioritize the safety and well-being of the affected learner and the broader school community.

"The department will also ensure that all due processes are followed to address this matter appropriately."

The Department said a Psycho-Social Support Unit will be deployed to provide trauma counseling to the affected learner.

MEC Chiloane said: "As the department, we vehemently condemn such actions in our schools and society at large.

"We call upon law enforcement agencies to handle this case with the sensitivity it deserves. We remain committed to fostering a safe and supportive learning environment for all learners. Any form of alleged misconduct by educators will not be tolerated."

IOL News