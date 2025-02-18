Swift police action on Zanzou torture scandal draws praise amid calls for justice

#NotInMyName secretary general Themba Masango (right) with fellow activists at the Brooklyn police station demanding action on the Zanzou torture case depicted in viral videos. Image: Supplied

Civil rights group #NotInMyName has applauded the SA Police Service (SAPS) for the rapid intervention after videos emerged showing the 2023 horrific torture and compelled rape of several boys in the popular Pretoria joint Zanzou. #NotInMyName secretary general Themba Masango has led activists from his organisation who rushed to the Zanzou nightclub in Hatfield, Pretoria, where a crowd of Economic Freedom Fighters members were also picketing. The protesters have been calling for the nightclub to be closed by authorities. “At this stage I would like to salute the leadership of the police in Gauteng for their speedy intervention when this crime came to surface. Even though this crime happened back in 2023, it remains a crime.

#NotInMyName secretary general Themba Masango at Brooklyn police station engaging with provincial commissioner of SAPS in Gauteng, Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni and chief of Tshwane Metro Police Department, Yolanda Faro. Image: Supplied

“Last night (Monday) we were at Brooklyn police station with provincial commissioner of SA Police Service in Gauteng, Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni and chief of the Tshwane Metro Police Department, Yolanda Faro and they are all directing resources in trying to get to the bottom of this heinous crime,” Masango told IOL. He said in a country where gender-based violence is rampant, authorities have to leave no stone unturned in ascertaining all the circumstances around the crime. “Zanzou definitely needs to be shut down. A few things need to be established, including the security company that was hired, who hired that company, and we want heads to roll. Are those security guards certified to be working and are they documented to be in South Africa – all these questions must be answered. We want to understand what really happened. “#NotInMyName and other progressive forces are going to be on the ground at Zanzou, we want to make sure that South Africa fully understands what happened. We also want to make sure that Zanzou does not operate again,” said Masango.

Horrific torture videos from Zanzou lounge have ignited calls for justice in South Africa. Image: EFF