Swift police action on Zanzou torture scandal draws praise amid calls for justice
#NotInMyName secretary general Themba Masango (right) with fellow activists at the Brooklyn police station demanding action on the Zanzou torture case depicted in viral videos.
Image: Supplied
Civil rights group #NotInMyName has applauded the SA Police Service (SAPS) for the rapid intervention after videos emerged showing the 2023 horrific torture and compelled rape of several boys in the popular Pretoria joint Zanzou.
#NotInMyName secretary general Themba Masango has led activists from his organisation who rushed to the Zanzou nightclub in Hatfield, Pretoria, where a crowd of Economic Freedom Fighters members were also picketing.
The protesters have been calling for the nightclub to be closed by authorities.
“At this stage I would like to salute the leadership of the police in Gauteng for their speedy intervention when this crime came to surface. Even though this crime happened back in 2023, it remains a crime.
#NotInMyName secretary general Themba Masango at Brooklyn police station engaging with provincial commissioner of SAPS in Gauteng, Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni and chief of Tshwane Metro Police Department, Yolanda Faro.
Image: Supplied
“Last night (Monday) we were at Brooklyn police station with provincial commissioner of SA Police Service in Gauteng, Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni and chief of the Tshwane Metro Police Department, Yolanda Faro and they are all directing resources in trying to get to the bottom of this heinous crime,” Masango told IOL.
He said in a country where gender-based violence is rampant, authorities have to leave no stone unturned in ascertaining all the circumstances around the crime.
“Zanzou definitely needs to be shut down. A few things need to be established, including the security company that was hired, who hired that company, and we want heads to roll. Are those security guards certified to be working and are they documented to be in South Africa – all these questions must be answered. We want to understand what really happened.
“#NotInMyName and other progressive forces are going to be on the ground at Zanzou, we want to make sure that South Africa fully understands what happened. We also want to make sure that Zanzou does not operate again,” said Masango.
Horrific torture videos from Zanzou lounge have ignited calls for justice in South Africa.
Image: EFF
IOL reported earlier on Tuesday that the SAPS family violence, child protection and sexual investigations (FCS) unit has taken over investigations into the Zanzou nightclub incident where several videos of horrific torture have gone viral. The specialised FCS unit is responsible for the investigation of sexual related offences.
National police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said a manhunt has been launched for eight men, foreign nationals, who are the alleged perpetrators in the incident. The main charges being investigated by SAPS are compelled rape, assault, crimen injuria, intimidation and kidnapping.
Meanwhile, the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development has “strongly” condemned what it termed shocking and deeply disturbing acts of violence, torture, and dehumanisation allegedly perpetrated at Zanzou nightclub.
“These reprehensible acts are a gross violation of the fundamental human rights enshrined in the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, which upholds the values of human dignity, equality, and the rule of law,” said spokesperson, Kgalalelo Masibi.
“The Constitution is the supreme law of the land, and it guarantees the inherent dignity and worth of every person. Section 10 explicitly affirms that everyone has the right to have their dignity respected and protected, while Section 12 guarantees freedom and security of the person, including the right to be free from all forms of violence, torture, and cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment.
“The horrific actions witnessed in the videos are an affront to these foundational rights and have no place in our democratic society,” she said.
Masibi added that no individual or group has the right to take the law into their own hands.
She emphasised that all businesses operating within South Africa are required to adhere to the country’s constitutional framework, which includes the obligation to respect and promote human rights.
“Any establishment found to be complicit in or tolerating such heinous acts must face serious consequences. In this regard, we call for the immediate closure of Zanzou nightclub until a full and thorough investigation is concluded,” she said.
IOL
Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel.
Related Topics: