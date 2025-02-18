Hysterically weeping widow languishes in jail after being arrested for cop husband's murder

Sibongile Prudence Dlamini, aged 42, was arrested for the brutal murder of her husband, constable Banele Skosana, aged 32, of the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD).

The widow of slain Ekurhuleni Metro Police officer Banele Skosana, 32, has been remanded in custody when she appeared before the Springs Magistrate's Court facing charges of murder.

The murder-accused widow, Sibongile Prudence Dlamini, 42, appeared in court alongside her co-accused Nhliziyozabantu Magwanyana, 34, on Monday.

The two are accused of orchestrating and killing the police officer who was off duty at the time.

“Skosana was killed on Friday, February 7, 2024, in Vilakazi Street in KwaThema. It is alleged that the deceased was offloading stock from his vehicle for a tuck shop he co-owns with (the wife) Sibongile Dlamini when he was ambushed by two unknown men who fired shots at him,” according to Gauteng spokesperson for the Hawks, Warrant Officer Thatohatsi Mavimbela.

During the incident, Skosana was fatally wounded, and the armed assailants fled the scene.