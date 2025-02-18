Hysterically weeping widow languishes in jail after being arrested for cop husband's murder
Sibongile Prudence Dlamini, aged 42, was arrested for the brutal murder of her husband, constable Banele Skosana, aged 32, of the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD).
The widow of slain Ekurhuleni Metro Police officer Banele Skosana, 32, has been remanded in custody when she appeared before the Springs Magistrate's Court facing charges of murder.
The murder-accused widow, Sibongile Prudence Dlamini, 42, appeared in court alongside her co-accused Nhliziyozabantu Magwanyana, 34, on Monday.
The two are accused of orchestrating and killing the police officer who was off duty at the time.
“Skosana was killed on Friday, February 7, 2024, in Vilakazi Street in KwaThema. It is alleged that the deceased was offloading stock from his vehicle for a tuck shop he co-owns with (the wife) Sibongile Dlamini when he was ambushed by two unknown men who fired shots at him,” according to Gauteng spokesperson for the Hawks, Warrant Officer Thatohatsi Mavimbela.
During the incident, Skosana was fatally wounded, and the armed assailants fled the scene.
The murdered Constable Banele Skosana, aged 32, of the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD).
Dlamini was arrested on Friday last week after police linked her to the gruesome murder of her husband.
Accused number one in the matter, Magwanyana was arrested at a hostel in KwaThema on February 10.
“Dlamini made her first appearance at Springs Magistrate's Court together with co-accused Magwanyana on Monday, February 17, 2025, where the matter was postponed to Friday for further investigations,” said Mavimbela.
Sibongile Prudence Dlamini, aged 42, in happier times with her husband, constable Banele Skosana, aged 32, of the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD).
On Monday, IOL reported that videos trending online show Dlamini crying hysterically during her husband’s memorial service which was held by the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department. The grieving 42-year-old wife was later arrested by police while she was on the mattress surrounded by family elders. She was reportedly grasping onto pictures of her late husband at the time of the arrest.
When police pounced, Dlamini was preparing for her husband’s funeral alongside Skosana’s family members.
The arrested killer, Magwanyana apparently confessed to police that the Skosana’s wife was the mastermind who had paid him for the brutal murder.
Pictures shared online showed celebrations on November 30 last year when Skosana had finished paying lobola for his wife. The couple reportedly have a two-year-old child and had been in a relationship for five years.
