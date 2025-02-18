Bouncer who exposed Zanzou nightclub torture says more videos to come as he faces death threats

A man who identified himself as Pablo, claims he was responsible for leaking the viral videos showing extreme violence and torture perpetrated by Zanzou's nightclub bouncers. Photo: Screenshot

A man identifying himself as Pablo, has come forward to claim responsibility for leaking shocking videos showing extreme violence and torture perpetrated by Zanzou's nightclub bouncers against patrons who reportedly failed to settle their bills.

The clips, which are highly graphic and depict severe human rights violations—including acts tantamount to kidnapping, sexual assault, and attempted murder—show men hogtied and filmed naked with their limbs bound.

The former bouncer who worked for the Pretoria nightclub, posted a video on his Tiktok page under the username @pabloizi0, where he explained that he was with the establishment for seven years and allegedly witnessed a lot of torture and abuse suffered by victims.

He said he has more than 75 videos that he plans to release in the next few days.

"I will be posting each video, and I'll give details, all the proof, all the pictures and all the confirmation so that you guys can see everything.

"I know right now those people are looking for me, they promised to kill me, the promised to do some bad things to me but you guys must know that I will do what is right...I'm going to expose all the sh***t," he said.

According to the man, during the torture, no cameras were allowed, however, he managed to secretly film the heinous acts without being noticed.

He said he hid the phone on his chest while it was recording.

"I was acting like I was hitting them but at the same time [I'm secretly recording] because I couldn't take videos in that area because it was not allowed. I know everyone is surprised how I got the videos; I've got more, they can say what they want to say but I'm going to expose everything, those people are evil" he said.

He added that when some victims reported the assault to police, the case would be destroyed as the perpetrators are allegedly connected with police.

"Those people [work] with police, Sunnyside, Brooklyn, all the police are under them, they pay the supervisor and when you open a case against Zanzou, they will delete the case," he claimed.