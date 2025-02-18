Bouncer who exposed Zanzou nightclub torture says more videos to come as he faces death threats
A man who identified himself as Pablo, claims he was responsible for leaking the viral videos showing extreme violence and torture perpetrated by Zanzou's nightclub bouncers. Photo: Screenshot
A man identifying himself as Pablo, has come forward to claim responsibility for leaking shocking videos showing extreme violence and torture perpetrated by Zanzou's nightclub bouncers against patrons who reportedly failed to settle their bills.
The clips, which are highly graphic and depict severe human rights violations—including acts tantamount to kidnapping, sexual assault, and attempted murder—show men hogtied and filmed naked with their limbs bound.
The former bouncer who worked for the Pretoria nightclub, posted a video on his Tiktok page under the username @pabloizi0, where he explained that he was with the establishment for seven years and allegedly witnessed a lot of torture and abuse suffered by victims.
He said he has more than 75 videos that he plans to release in the next few days.
"I will be posting each video, and I'll give details, all the proof, all the pictures and all the confirmation so that you guys can see everything.
"I know right now those people are looking for me, they promised to kill me, the promised to do some bad things to me but you guys must know that I will do what is right...I'm going to expose all the sh***t," he said.
According to the man, during the torture, no cameras were allowed, however, he managed to secretly film the heinous acts without being noticed.
He said he hid the phone on his chest while it was recording.
"I was acting like I was hitting them but at the same time [I'm secretly recording] because I couldn't take videos in that area because it was not allowed. I know everyone is surprised how I got the videos; I've got more, they can say what they want to say but I'm going to expose everything, those people are evil" he said.
He added that when some victims reported the assault to police, the case would be destroyed as the perpetrators are allegedly connected with police.
"Those people [work] with police, Sunnyside, Brooklyn, all the police are under them, they pay the supervisor and when you open a case against Zanzou, they will delete the case," he claimed.
Reacting to the horrific videos, Zanzou management released a statement and said it was aware of the videos, and claimed to have dismissed the security personnel responsible for the torture.
The club added that a man identified as Mr Herve attempted to extort the establishment by threatening to release the videos unless his demands were met.
However, the bouncer denied that he was fired, he said he stopped going to work after receiving his last salary and that's when he was targeted.
"When did they fire me?" he asked.
"I was at the staff party before we closed, I was there with the bosses. I have a video, and I have proof of my last payment...Everything they wrote [in the statement] is fake, I stopped working for them. This is how they operate, when you don't want to work for them, they will make sure they kill you," he said.
Meanwhile, three victims who were allegedly assaulted at the nightclub reported at the Brooklyn police station on Monday to lay charges.
National police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, said police are currently looking at various offences that have been committed including rape, assault, assault GBH, crimen injuria, and kidnapping.
Mathe said more victims have been called to come forward.
"Witnesses and those who have knowledge of the incident are also encouraged to come forward to assist police investigations," she said.
Meanwhile, members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) staged a protest outside the establishment demanding the arrest of club owner and the closure of the business.
"Such abhorrent behaviour cannot be tolerated in a society that prides itself on upholding human dignity and justice. The EFF strongly believes that there is no reason whatsoever, to justify the dehumanization of other people like that," said the party's Gauteng chairperson, Nkululeko Dunga.
Dunga said the party would report the incident to the Human Rights Commission of South Africa to ensure that the management is held accountable.
