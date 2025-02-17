US embassy in Pretoria says it will convey Afrikaner protesters' petition to President Donald Trump

Thousands of Afrikaner protesters descended on the US embassy in Pretoria, demanding 'recognition'.

The US embassy in South Africa has assured thousands of protesters who descended on the diplomatic mission to show support and hand over grievances directed at President Donald Trump that their petition will be conveyed.

IOL reported on Saturday that thousands of South African Afrikaners had gathered at the US embassy in Pretoria voicing their support for Trump.

Some of the people gathered outside the embassy were seen with posters written: "Mr Donald Trump Thank You Very Much”; "Make South Africa Great Again" and "Recognise the White Nation like Israel was recognised".

Willem Petzer, who according to his Facebook page is an Afrikaner commentator, posted a video on social media where he said that more than 3,000 people were at the rally.

In a YouTube video, Petzer said that people were there to show their support for Trump's actions that he had taken against the SA government due to the Expropriation Act.

In a post shared on social media platform X, the US mission in Pretoria said it acknowledges the petition on South Africa’s land policies.

“The US embassy in South Africa received a petition this morning (Saturday) addressed to President Donald Trump, seeking US support to change policies and laws affecting Afikaner (spelling error) community in South Africa.

“We will transmit the full text of the document to the president and secretary of State for immediate action,” the embassy posted.