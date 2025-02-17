Hysterically mourning widow arrested for murder of her EMPD cop husband

Police arrested the 42-year-old grieving widow of Constable Banele Sikhosana after the 32-year-old EMPD officer was shot dead in Ekurhuleni.

The widow of a murdered Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) constable is set to appear in court on Monday after she was arrested in connection with the brutal murder of her husband.

Allegations are that Constable Banele Sikhosana’s wife arranged the hit on her husband, who was shot dead in cold blood on Vilakazi Street in Kwa-Thema, Ekurhuleni, during the early hours of February 7. The assailants also stole Sikhosana's private firearm.

Sikhosana, 32, was gunned down by two assailants in Kwa-Thema outside his spaza shop near his home. It is alleged by witnesses that Sikhosana had offloaded stock for his tuck shop and as he was about to leave, he was accosted by two gunmen.

On social media, videos showed the widow crying hysterically on Friday during Sikhosana’s memorial service which was done by the EMPD. A day later, the grieving 42-year-old wife was arrested by police while she was on the mattress surrounded by family elders. She was reportedly grasping onto pictures of her late husband at the time of the arrest.

At the time of the arrest, the widow was preparing for the funeral, after two other alleged killers were initially arrested. The arrested killers apparently confessed to police that the wife was the mastermind behind the murder.

Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel.