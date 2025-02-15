Afrikaners demonstrate in Pretoria to support and thank US President Donald Trump

Thousands of Afrikaners rally outside the US Embassy in Pretoria, voicing their support for Donald Trump . Image: Marco Longari / AFP

Thousands of South African Afrikaners gathered outside the US Embassy in Pretoria on Saturday, to show their support for US President Donald Trump. The people gathered outside the embassy were seen with posters that said "Mr Donald Trump Thank You Very Much' and "Make South Africa Great Again" and "Recognise the White Nation like Israel was recognised".

Willem Petzer, who according to his Facebook page is an Afrikaner commentator, posted a video on social media where he said that more than 3,000 people were at the rally. In a YouTube video, Petzer said that people were there to show their support for Trump's actions that he had taken against the SA government due to the Expropriation Act. Petzer said that a memorandum which was signed 138,000 people was also handed to the US Embassy. A YouTube description of the video said: "...memorandum to the United States Embassy in which we compiled all the evidence of farm murders against South Africans, as well as all racial laws against white South Africans, and also a chapter on the ideological history of the South African Communist Party-ANC government of South Africa". The rally comes two weeks after Trump made good on his promise to cut funding to South Africa over the government’s land expropriation policy and to resettle white farmers whose land he claims will be be expropriated without compensation. The Act is clear that only barren and un-used land is at risk of being expropriated, while productive land was not at risk. In a late-night Executive Order on February 7, Trump accused South Africa’s government of “egregious actions” without providing any evidence, saying the recently enacted Expropriation Act 13 of 2024 (Act) would seize ethnic minority Afrikaners’ agricultural property without compensation. Trump has accused South Africa of having taken aggressive positions towards the US and its allies, including accusing Israel, not Hamas, of genocide against Palestinians in the International Court of Justice, and reinvigorating its relations with Iran to develop commercial, military, and nuclear arrangements.

Speaking to AFP on Saturday, Walter Wobben, a 52-year-old owner farmer in the Western Cape province when referring to the descendants of Dutch settlers said: "It's the first time we've seen in my lifetime that a foreign president stands up for the Afrikaner people like what we've seen him do, so we have to support this. Wobben was also handing out "Make Afrikaners Great Again" caps to the all-white crowd, according to AFP. "There are so many other things happening in South Africa, but nobody gives specific attention to farm killings," Rose Basson said to AFP. A South African who was in attendance at the rally posted on Twitter: "We are Afrikaners and will stand together against the ANC."

In a different post the user said: "We are the Afrikaners saying to President Trump we are all the way with you sir today in Pretoria at the USA Embassy."