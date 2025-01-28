NSPCA hunts for Joburg teens after pitbull rescued then euthanised following deadly dog fight

A pitbull rescued during a fight alongside Joburg's N12 highway, had to be put down due to the severity of its injuries. Image: NSPCA

The National Council of SPCA’s Special Projects Unit (SPU) is on the hunt for a group of teenagers after a dog was rescued from a fight in Johannesburg, earlier this month. Due to the severity of its injuries, the dog had to be put down. A team of inspectors was travelling on the N12 in Joburg south when they noticed a commotion at the side of the highway.

When they alighted to inspect, officers saw a dog fight in progress and rushed to the animals' aid. "Unable to access the site from the highway, the team quickly found an alternative route through a nearby residential area. "It was there that they encountered a group of teenagers walking with two pitbull-type dogs. One dog, black in colour, appeared unharmed, while the other, brown and white, was visibly in agony, covered in blood, and suffering from several severe injuries. NSPCA spokesperson Jacques Peacock stated that the youngsters fled upon seeing the inspectors, leaving the injured dog behind.