Court postpones bail application for couple implicated in child pornography case

Darren Wilken and Tiona Moodley appeared in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

The matter against a couple, implicated in a child porn distribution ring, has been postponed for February.

Darren Wilken and Tiona Moodley appeared in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday where the court ruled that the matter be postponed in order for the continuation of the couple's bail application, and for police investigators to verify both Wilken and Moodley's addresses.

The couple were arrested within days of each other following a sting operation at Wilken's home in Midrand on January 17.