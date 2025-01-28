Court postpones bail application for couple implicated in child pornography case
Darren Wilken and Tiona Moodley appeared in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.
Image: Screenshot
The matter against a couple, implicated in a child porn distribution ring, has been postponed for February.
Darren Wilken and Tiona Moodley appeared in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday where the court ruled that the matter be postponed in order for the continuation of the couple's bail application, and for police investigators to verify both Wilken and Moodley's addresses.
The couple were arrested within days of each other following a sting operation at Wilken's home in Midrand on January 17.
The items seized during a raid at Darren Wilken's home.
Image: SAPS
Initially, Wilken, aged 35, was arrested after the discovery of thousands of pornographic videos and images in his possession.
He faces charges including; fraud, possession and distribution of child pornography, possession of suspected stolen property and contravention of the drug trafficking act.
At the time of his arrest, police spokesperson Colonel Amanda van Wyk, said a number of electronic devices suspected to contain child pornography were confiscated.
Van Wyk said further investigation by the Serial and Electronic Crime Investigations (SECI) teams revealed that the suspect is hosting and distributing child pornography on a global scale for financial gain.
Moodley, a 25-year-old web designer, was arrested on January 23. She faces charges of possession of child pornography and money laundering.
Wilken and Moodley are due back in court on February 3.
IOL
Related Topics: