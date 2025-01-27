Case against woman linked to child pornography ring postponed

Tiona Moodley, arrested in connection with an alleged child pornography distribution ring, appeared in court on Monday.

The case against a woman, arrested in connection with an alleged child pornography distribution ring, has been postponed.

Tiona Moodley, aged 25, appeared briefly in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Monday.

She faces charges of possession of child pornography and money laundering. She is expected to apply for bail at her next court appearance.

Moodley, a web designer, was arrested in Houghton last week, days following the arrest of her boyfriend, Darren Wilken.

Wilken, 35, was arrested 10 days ago following a takedown operation at an estate in Midrand.