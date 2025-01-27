Case against woman linked to child pornography ring postponed
Tiona Moodley, arrested in connection with an alleged child pornography distribution ring, appeared in court on Monday.
Image: Screenshot
The case against a woman, arrested in connection with an alleged child pornography distribution ring, has been postponed.
Tiona Moodley, aged 25, appeared briefly in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Monday.
She faces charges of possession of child pornography and money laundering. She is expected to apply for bail at her next court appearance.
Moodley, a web designer, was arrested in Houghton last week, days following the arrest of her boyfriend, Darren Wilken.
Wilken, 35, was arrested 10 days ago following a takedown operation at an estate in Midrand.
Darren Wilken was arrested after he was allegedly found in possession of 10 million child pornography images and videos at his house in Midrand. Photo: Supplied/ NPA
Image: NPA
Police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk, said during the operation, a number of electronic devices suspected to contain child pornography material were confiscated.
"A forensic analysis of these devices was conducted on scene by cyber crime experts, an estimated number of 10 million child pornography images and videos has been detected thus far.
"The arrest emanates from information that was shared by international law enforcement with the SAPS after they have identified a target located in South Africa," she said.
Van Wyk told IOL that Moodley is expected to appear in court on Tuesday, alongside Wilken.
Police say in the last two years, 21 suspects have been arrested on charges related to child pornography.
"In December 2024, a 41-year-old former school principal in Pretoria and a 49-year-old suspect in Vanderbijlpark were apprehended during similar operations," van Wyk said.
IOL
Related Topics: