Gauteng court sentences parolee to 20 years for Valentine's Day kidnapping

A former murderer has been convicted for a kidnapping he committed on Valentine's Day in 2020.

A Gauteng court has sentenced a parolee to 20 years imprisonment for his involvement in a number of crimes including kidnapping and firearm possession.

Zee Gafoor, previously sentenced for murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm, was arrested after he kidnapped a young couple on Valentine's Day 2020.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the couple had been travelling home after buying food when they noticed that they were being followed.

"Investigations led by Warrant Officer Sintwa revealed that as the couple approached their residence, the boyfriend noticed a suspicious vehicle following them. He hooted to alert his parents, prompting the father to investigate. Armed with his firearm, the father rushed to the gate, only to discover that the couple had been abducted while Gafoor was in the son's car," said Gauteng NPA spokesperson, Phindi Mjonondwane.

She said Advanced Regional Court Prosecutor Kelebogile Sibi called for a severe sentence, highlighting 43-year-old Gafoor’s prior convictions for murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

"She argued that such offences are alarmingly prevalent in the community, which deserves to feel safe from repeat offenders like the accused. The presiding magistrate noted that, despite Gafoor’s prior convictions, he was a first-time offender for these specific charges," Mjonondwane said.

The court emphasised the seriousness of the crimes and ruled that Gafoor's legal team did not provide substantial or compelling circumstances to justify deviating from the prescribed minimum sentences.

Mjonondwane said Gafoor was sentenced to 43 years in prison; 15 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances, five years for each of two counts of kidnapping, three years for malicious damage to property, and 15 years for unlawful possession of a firearm.

"The sentences will run concurrently, resulting in an effective 20-year imprisonment," she said.

