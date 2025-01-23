Tragic festive season: 28 bodies recovered by SAPS in Gauteng waters

The SAPS' Water Policing and Diving Services has had a busy festive season in Gauteng. Image: SAPS

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Gauteng Water Policing and Diving Services has recovered 28 bodies from the beginning of December until January 19, 2025. According to police, members are deployed daily every December at the Bronkhorstspruit Dam, Roodeplaat Dam, Vaal Dam, and Vaal River while being on standby for any incidents that may occur across the province. Their duties include vehicle patrols, vessel patrols, vessel inspections and checks, resort visits, and removal of illegal items or fishing nets. These duties continue throughout the festive season and into the New Year to prevent lawlessness. The provincial spokesperson for the Rapid Response Services, Warrant Officer Grant Giblin said the festive season was, however, dominated by rescue, recovery, and diving operations

Illegal fishing nets. Image: SAPS

“This festive season was however dominated by rescue, recovery and diving operations. Heavy rains and flooding contributed to members carrying out 10 diving recovery operations, and 17 rescue and recovery operations with six victims rescued. Sadly 17 victims' bodies were recovered in separate incidents,” Giblin said. These incidents took place during December at among others Vaal Dam and River, Klip River, Spaarwater Dam, Sebokeng, Orange Farm, Tembisa, Atteridgeville, Centurion, Hennops River, Rietspruit, Rooikraal, Klein Jukskei (Douglasdale), and Carletonville. Throughout these incidents, officers conducted more than 17 vessel patrols, 193 resort visits, and 196 vessel checks, attended to 12 complaints, issued 67 warnings, removed 26 illegal markers, and confiscated hundreds of metres of illegal fishing nets during December. “Operations have continued throughout January with another 11 bodies recovered and two active scenes being investigated with vehicles in water in Tshwane and Johannesburg,” Giblin said.

A boat recovered by the members. Image: SAPS