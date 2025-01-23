Tragic festive season: 28 bodies recovered by SAPS in Gauteng waters
The SAPS' Water Policing and Diving Services has had a busy festive season in Gauteng.
Image: SAPS
The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Gauteng Water Policing and Diving Services has recovered 28 bodies from the beginning of December until January 19, 2025.
According to police, members are deployed daily every December at the Bronkhorstspruit Dam, Roodeplaat Dam, Vaal Dam, and Vaal River while being on standby for any incidents that may occur across the province.
Their duties include vehicle patrols, vessel patrols, vessel inspections and checks, resort visits, and removal of illegal items or fishing nets. These duties continue throughout the festive season and into the New Year to prevent lawlessness.
The provincial spokesperson for the Rapid Response Services, Warrant Officer Grant Giblin said the festive season was, however, dominated by rescue, recovery, and diving operations
Illegal fishing nets.
Image: SAPS
“This festive season was however dominated by rescue, recovery and diving operations. Heavy rains and flooding contributed to members carrying out 10 diving recovery operations, and 17 rescue and recovery operations with six victims rescued. Sadly 17 victims' bodies were recovered in separate incidents,” Giblin said.
These incidents took place during December at among others Vaal Dam and River, Klip River, Spaarwater Dam, Sebokeng, Orange Farm, Tembisa, Atteridgeville, Centurion, Hennops River, Rietspruit, Rooikraal, Klein Jukskei (Douglasdale), and Carletonville.
Throughout these incidents, officers conducted more than 17 vessel patrols, 193 resort visits, and 196 vessel checks, attended to 12 complaints, issued 67 warnings, removed 26 illegal markers, and confiscated hundreds of metres of illegal fishing nets during December.
“Operations have continued throughout January with another 11 bodies recovered and two active scenes being investigated with vehicles in water in Tshwane and Johannesburg,” Giblin said.
A boat recovered by the members.
Image: SAPS
He said the SAPS Water Police regularly collaborate with the SAPS K9 Search and Rescue, SAPS Air Wing and Drone Unit as well as other Gauteng Emergency Services.
“These collaborations play crucial roles in the extensive efforts demonstrated in the recent Klein Jukskei (Douglasdale) incident where the body of a missing child was recovered in December. Searches are conducted through various means, including air, canoe, boat, divers, and members on foot,” Giblin said.
He said the efforts were again demonstrated in a second incident in the same area for an adult man at the beginning of January and another extensive search in Tedstoneville in Elsburg for a victim washed away by the river.
“Other notable incidents that occurred were murder victims recovered, alleged illegal fishermen drownings, victims and vehicles washed off low water bridges, victims playing in rivers being swept away by strong currents, persons living in stormwater drains drowning, and workers cleaning pools allegedly falling in and drowning,” Giblin said.
Inquest dockets for these incidents are currently under investigation.
Individuals with information or who witnessed incidents are encouraged to contact the relevant SAPS station or Crime Stop at 08600 10111.
“In light of all these recent and ongoing incidents, the inherent dangers of rivers and dams demand continuous attention. Individuals intending to traverse rivers are urged to do so exclusively at dedicated bridges, as accidents often stem from victims being swept away by rapid currents,” Giblin said.
Police urged those engaging in baptism rituals to be cognisant of associated risks, considering the potential contamination of Gauteng Rivers like Klip River and Juksei with sewage and chemicals, which could pose health hazards.
“Precautionary measures are emphasised to avert needless loss of life. Individuals venturing onto dams, rivers, or waters for any activity are advised to do so only with a life jacket,” Giblin said.
Police also called on parents of young children near open waters to educate themselves about the dangers and ensure constant supervision.
“Witnesses to water-related incidents on dams or rivers are urged to provide multiple landmarks to pinpoint locations for immediate search and rescue efforts. With warm weather and the rainy season heightened awareness is crucial to mitigate accidents. The public is reminded that fishing with nets is illegal and constitutes a criminal offence,” Giblin added.
