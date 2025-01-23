Security guards thwart violent armed robbery at Public Works building in Pretoria

The Public Works House in Pretoria. Image: Supplied

The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) confirmed a shooting incident at its building in Pretoria after armed men tried vandalising and stealing infrastructure and furniture on Wednesday, January 22. DPWI head of communications and marketing, Lennox Mabaso said the department has expressed deep concern at the brazen conduct of armed thugs who storm government properties to remove steel, aluminium, and other valuable furniture. He said the latest incident took place at the Public Works House in the central business district (CBD). The vacant building is being guarded.

Security guards are stationed on the premises. Image: Supplied

Armed suspects descended on the premises and attempted to rip off aluminium and other steel infrastructure including furniture. “The security intervention resulted in two suspected thugs being shot as the group was violently infiltrating the guarded premises. The group was armed with life-threatening weapons and is believed to be notorious for vandalising various properties with the intention of stealing metal and steel for sale in the scrap metal market. “Some of the thugs are believed to carry pangas which are used to attack and intimidate security guards. During the confrontation, the guards responded quickly, leading to the shooting of two robbers while others escaped,” Mabaso said. He said various incidents of vandalism have been reported at different properties within the CBD in Tshwane and the Public Works House has been the most frequent victim of vandalism.

The entrance to the building. Image: Supplied