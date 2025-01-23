Police officers arrested for forging Home Affairs statements, securing bail for foreign nationals who then disappear

Two police sergeants, Ethel Ndifheleni Baloyi and John Moeketsi Maoba, have been released on R1,000 bail each.

Two police sergeants, Ethel Ndifheleni Baloyi and John Moeketsi Maoba, both aged 42, have been arrested and charged on 12 counts of fraud and 12 counts of defeating the administration of justice.

Gauteng spokesperson for the Hawks, Lieutenant Colonel Lloyd Ramovha said the police officers were allegedly submitting fraudulent Department of Home Affairs statements, resulting in the release of suspected illegal immigrants.

The foreign nationals released on bail would subsequently evade trial.

“It is with a sense of duty and commitment to justice that we report the successful execution of arrest warrants for two police officials implicated in serious crimes,” said Ramovha.

“They were arrested on Friday, 17 January 2025, following an investigation into a criminal case that was registered at Bekkersdal police station in February 2024.”

The Hawks’ serious corruption investigation ensued shortly after a complaint was lodged by a representative of the Westonaria court.

Ramovha said the allegations made by the court official were based on suspicion of fraudulent activities and obstruction of justice by the pair of police officers who are both stationed at Bekkersdal police station, in Westonaria.

“The officers were accused of submitting fraudulent Home Affairs statements, resulting in the release of suspected illegal immigrants on bail who subsequently evaded trial. A thorough investigation by West Rand-based serious corruption investigation confirmed the fraudulent nature of the statements,” said Ramovha.

The matter was then referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions, who determined that the police officers should be prosecuted.

They appeared in the Randfontein Magistrate’s Court on Monday, and their bail application was heard on Tuesday.

Sergeants Baloyi and Maoba were granted R1,000 bail each. The matter was postponed to February 27.

Meanwhile, Gauteng head of the Hawks, Major General Ebrahim Kadwa has welcomed the arrest.

“This statement reflects our unwavering commitment to upholding justice and integrity within our ranks,” said Kadwa.

IOL