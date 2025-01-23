Murder outside Lenasia court renews calls for witness protection

Ahshwin Mouwers was gunned down outside a Lenasia court this week where he was due to testify in a murder case.

The murder of a man outside the Lenasia Magistrate's Court this week has renewed calls for proper protection for witnesses and whistleblowers.

Ashwin Mouwers, aged 27, was gunned down while waiting to testify in an ongoing murder trial.

According to police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo, Mouwers was to testify as a witness in the murder which took place in Eldorado Park in 2021.

The hunt is on for the two suspects.

Last year, three people were killed execution-style after they had left the local court.

In 2023, two people were shot dead outside the Randburg Magistrate’s Court, while in Cape Town, a witness was gunned down outside Wynberg Magistrate Court.

The Democratic Alliance's spokesperson on Justice and Constitutional Development, Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach, called on the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to strengthen its witness protection programme.

"The NPA must work closely with crime intelligence to identify threats to witnesses. They should be actively involved in identifying witnesses at risk and aiding in their protection. Even if witnesses are not in the witness protection programme, there are many options available to enhance their personal safety. Simple measures can protect lives," she said.

Justice and Constitutional Development, Minister Mamoloko Kubayi, has also condemned the murder.

“I can confirm that in less than 24 hours, the department, in collaboration with the National Prosecuting Authority and the South African Police Service, is implementing enhanced security measures for high risk cases. This includes an integrated security plan and a comprehensive threat and risk assessment to protect witnesses and court officials," the minister said.

[email protected]

IOL