A man was shot and killed outside the Lenasia Magistrate’s Court in Joburg on Tuesday morning, where he was anticipated to give evidence.

The deceased man and another man he was standing with were witnesses in an Eldorado Park murder case which is before the court.

Spokesperson for the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Gauteng, Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo has confirmed the brutal murder.

“We can confirm that the person that was shot and killed this morning is a witness in a case of murder, of Eldorado Park, that took place in 2021,” Masondo spoke to broadcaster Newzroom Afrika outside the court.

The court premises have been temporarily closed after the horrific murder of the witness.

Masondo said the armed assailants did not utter a word before opening fire on the two witnesses.

“The case was set for trial today. So, information that we got is that two witnesses in this case were standing outside the court when they were accosted by two armed suspects, armed men who started shooting at them without saying a word.

“For now, we have launched a manhunt for the two suspects, and we have opened a case of murder,” he said.

Last year, IOL reported that three people were shot and killed in Mtwalume on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast after they had left court premises.

At the time, police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said the three victims were shot execution-style at around 11am.

“It is believed that the driver and his two passengers had just left the local court and were about to enter the main road when they were cornered by the suspects who were travelling in two vehicles.

“The suspects opened fire on the vehicle, killing all three occupants instantly, before fleeing the scene.”

Naicker said it is alleged the deceased were also robbed of their firearms.

IOL