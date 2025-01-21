A former SAPS captain was summoned to appear in court on charges of corruption and theft.

A former officer of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks, is scheduled to appear before the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday facing charges of corruption.

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said the woman was served with a summons in December, at Randfontein.

“The summons pertains to two criminal cases registered at the Honeydew and Krugersdorp police stations in May 2023 and October 2024, respectively,” said Mogale.

She said the cases involve charges of corruption, theft, and defeating or obstructing the administration of justice.

“The suspect is a former captain in the SA Police Service (SAPS) and investigator at the West Rand Serious Organised Crime Investigation (SOCI), Gauteng,” said Mogale.

Last week, IOL reported that the Hawks arrested one of its senior officers, Brigadier Mapome Mohajane, aged 54, on allegations of corruption.

The senior officer, stationed at the Hawks' head office in Tshwane, is accused of attempting to influence an investigating officer involved in a case against a councillor in Limpopo.

“The incident occurred on January 14, 2022, when the accused (Mohajane) approached the complainant, a fellow police officer, and requested assistance in helping a councillor who was facing a criminal investigation. The complainant, who was the investigating officer on the case, was promised tenders and future favours in exchange for his assistance,” said Hawks spokesperson, Colonel Katlego Mogale.

She said Mohajane allegedly offered to use his connections at the police's head office to secure a promotion for the investigating officer if he complied.

Following an investigation, the senior officer was arrested and charged with corruption.

He appeared before the Bela-Bela Magistrate's Court on Wednesday and was released on R10,000 bail. The case was postponed to March.

IOL