Police last week arrested a 35-year-old man after he was found with more than 10 million child porn images and videos.

The state has asked for a seven-day remand pending further investigations in relation to the arrest of a 35-year-old man on charges relating to child pornography.

The accused, who has not been named as he has yet to plead, was arrested in Midrand last week after police discovered thousands of images and videos in his possession. He appeared in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Monday.

At the time of his arrest, police spokesperson Colonel Amanda van Wyk, said a number of electronic devices suspected to contain child pornography were confiscated.

"A forensic analysis of these devices was conducted on scene by cyber crime experts, an estimated 10 million child pornography images and videos have been detected thus far," she said.

Police also confiscated money, believed to have been from the proceeds of crime.

Van Wyk said further investigation by the Serial and Electronic Crime Investigations (SECI) teams revealed that the suspect is hosting and distributing child pornography on a global scale for financial gain.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Phindi Mjonondwana, confirmed that the suspect faces charges of fraud, possession and distribution of child pornography, possession of suspected stolen property and contravention of the drug trafficking act. These are just provisional charges, she said.

She said investigations still need to be concluded before the State can argue its case including adding a charge of money laundering.

The accused is due back in court on January 28 for a bail application.

IOL