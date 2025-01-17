An ongoing operation by the South African Police Service (SAPS) has resulted in the confiscation of an exorbitant amount of child pornography images and videos in Gauteng on Friday.

The takedown operation was under way in Midrand at 1pm.

Police have confirmed one suspect has been arrested for the possession, accessing, downloading, and distribution of child pornography.

By midday, police said they were still combing through the evidence at the crime scene where the suspect was arrested.

It is unclear what the age of the suspect is at this time.

Police have also confirmed the suspect faces charges relating to child pornography.

However, so far it has been revealed that an estimated 10 million child pornography images and videos were found on various electronic devices.

It is unclear at this stage what led police to this exact location in Midrand.

* This is a developing story.

