Gauteng MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development, Vuyiswa Ramokgopa, planting a tree with Consul-General of China in Johannesburg, Pan Qingjiang, at Parktown Girls High School, in Parkview. Image: Supplied

Gauteng MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development, Vuyiswa Ramokgopa, accompanied by Consul-General of the People’s Republic of China in Johannesburg, Pan Qingjiang has embarked on an oversight visit to the Parktown Girls High School, in Parkview, where she assessed the institution’s readiness for the 2025 academic year. This week, Ramokgopa has several oversight visits planned at different schools across the province as part of her responsibilities as a member of the Gauteng provincial executive council appointed by Premier Panyaza Lesufi. As part of a broader initiative to promote environmental equity, Ramokgopa, through a partnership between the Gauteng Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Consulate General of China in Joburg will be distributing and planting fruit trees at five schools. During the visits, the MEC takes the opportunity to address learners, engage with school management teams, governing bodies, parents, and community members in an effort to foster dialogue and collaboration. She said her tours at different schools will be highlighting the scourge of urban hunger across the province, seeking ways to combat it.

Gauteng MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development, Vuyiswa Ramokgopa, and Consul-General of China in Joburg, Pan Qingjiang planting a tree at Parktown Girls High School on the first day of the 2025 academic year. Image: Supplied

"We have partnered with the Chinese government who have sponsored some of the trees that we planted today and for us it is partly symbolic, but it is also real fruit trees and they will bear fruit one day. It can really be something that students, learners and this institution can take pride about. They can learn how to grow and nurture their own trees," said Ramokgopa. The MEC saluted the Class of 2024 which achieved a historic 87.3 percent pass rate, even after enduring the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic in their academic journey. “The Covid-19 pandemic reshaped the landscape of education in South Africa in ways that were previously unimaginable. It brought profound disruption to the school calendar, forcing closures, remote learning, and a host of challenges for students and teachers alike. For many learners, especially those in underprivileged communities, these disruptions were compounded by a lack of access to digital resources, reliable electricity, and adequate support systems,” she said. “The unequal nature of our education system became painfully evident as countless students struggled to navigate learning during a global crisis.

Consul-General of China in Joburg, Pan Qingjiang, Gauteng MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development, Vuyiswa Ramokgopa, and headmistress of Parktown Girls High School, Gail Davidson on the first day of the 2025 academic year. Image: Supplied

"Yet, despite these unprecedented challenges, the matriculants of South Africa rose to the occasion with resilience and determination. They have defied the odds to achieve the highest matric results in the history of our democracy. These young people are a testament to the power of hard work, perseverance, and an unwavering belief in the value of education. Their achievements are not just academic victories but symbols of hope and progress for our nation,” said Ramokgopa. Earlier this week, IOL reported that the matric class of 2024, which Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube has likened to South Africa’s national flower, the protea, achieved an 87.3% pass rate. This is a significant increase from 82.9% achieved in 2023. Gwarube was speaking at Mosaic Church in Johannesburg during the release of the 2024 National Senior Certificate (NSC) results on Monday evening. Ramokgopa said this moment calls for South Africa to pause and recognise the extraordinary resilience of the learners and their families, teachers, and communities.

Consul-General of China in Joburg, Pan Qingjiang, Gauteng MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development, Vuyiswa Ramokgopa, headmistress of Parktown Girls High School, Gail Davidson, learners and officials pose for a photo on the first day of the 2025 academic year. Image: Supplied

“It is a moment to celebrate their success as a collective triumph against adversity. But it is also a moment to reflect on our shared responsibility to ensure that the road ahead for these young people is filled with opportunities to match their talent and hard work. As government leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders, we need to show up for young people. We need to create pathways that ensure they have access to higher education, vocational training, and employment opportunities,” she said. “Beyond that, we must empower them to be part of the governance systems that shape their future. The voices of young people must not only be heard they must be central to the decision-making processes that drive our democracy forward. To the matric class, we see you. We honour your achievements, and we are inspired by your courage. Your success is a beacon of what is possible when determination meets opportunity.” Addressing the Parktown Girls High School, Consul-General of China in Joburg, Pan Qingjiang said China and South Africa attach great importance to education in the unprecedented bilateral relations.

Consul-General of China in Joburg, Pan Qingjiang, Gauteng MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development, Vuyiswa Ramokgopa, at Parktown Girls High School on the first day of the 2025 academic year. Image: Supplied

“To create an enabling and favourable environment that the whole society cares about and supports education and young learners is a common responsibility and needs consistent dedication from all. That is why today my colleagues and I join the honourable MEC (Ramokgopa) to be in your school to give our support and encouragement to you. The fruit trees we donate will be your good companion,” he said. The Chinese diplomat also engaged the school’s headmistress, Gail Davidson about strengthening education cooperation and exchanges between youth of both countries. Learners from Parktown Girls High School were invited to tour the Consulate General of China in Joburg, to have a first-hand experience Chinese culture and to broaden their horizons.

Learners at Parktown Girls High School planting a tree on the first day of the 2025 academic year. Image: Supplied

This tree-planting initiative, according to the Gauteng Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, aims to address the scarcity of greenery in urban and township areas, improve air quality, and promote community well-being. As part of this ongoing effort, a total of 200 fruit trees will be planted across Gauteng schools during January and February. On Thursday, during her scheduled visit to Progress Pre-school in Meadowlands, Soweto, Ramokgopa will be joined by Shoprite and their mobile soup kitchen to provide meals to learners. This initiative highlights the challenges faced by early childhood development (ECD) centers in offering adequate and nutritious food to learners, which often leads to stunted growth and other developmental issues,” the Gauteng Department of Agriculture and Rural Development added. Other institutions to be visited by Ramokgopa on Thursday and Friday include Matseliso Secondary School in Soweto, Thamsanqa High School in Orange Farm; Abel Motshoane High School in Winterveld, and Mandisa Shiceka High School in Kagiso, Mogale City.