LOOK: Lenasia residents barricade roads after Joburg Water disconnects illegal water connections

Lenasia residents have barricaded the Golden Highway following disconnections on Tuesday. Picture: JPMD

Residents in Phumla Mqashi in Lenasia are up in arms after teams from Joburg Water and the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) disconnected illegal connections on Tuesday morning.

Joburg Water says this is part of a planned operation.

"This is to address unauthorised connections to the city’s water network, which are also a major contributor to water losses," the utility said.

Workers busy with disconnections. Picture: Supplied

JMPD said the Golden Highway in Lenasia South/Unaville is currently barricaded due to ongoing protests against an illegal water connection operation.

“Avoid the area and seek alternative routes like Wimbledon, Sheffield Street, Drakensberg Road, or the N1 Highway,” the JMPD said.

The City has been hit with massive water shortages in recent weeks.

On Monday, Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina, along with other Gauteng government officials held a meeting to address water supply issues and speak on interventions.

Majodina said urgent maintenance neede to be carried out to fix leaking pipes and ageing infrastructure.

"What we are going through in Gauteng, and all 11 municipalities of Gauteng, is self-inflicted pain by municipalities, where they were unable to do the necessary things - that is to operate their reservoirs, water resources, as well as maintenance," the minister said.

She further called on Joburg Water to adhere to the national plan and get their house in order.

