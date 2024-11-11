Lesufi addressed toxic substance threat in Gauteng spaza shops

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi announced urgent measures to address the use of toxic organophosphate in spaza shops, following several tragic deaths linked to the substance. Picture: Itumeleng English/ Independent Newspapers

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi admitted on Sunday, October 10, that authorities are now fully aware of the severe health risks associated with the banned agricultural organophosphate chemicals, commonly found in rat poison and linked to recent deaths.

As part of the province’s response, law enforcement and the Department of Agriculture will collaborate to curb the substance's availability and prevent further harm.

Lesufi made these remarks during a meeting at the Sci-Bono Discovery Centre in Newtown, Johannesburg, where he discussed implementing and enforcing by-laws for spaza shops in response to tragic incidents involving contaminated products bought at local stores.

“We all agreed that this substance is banned in our province — it must not be found in shops or with informal traders, and law enforcement agencies will assist in eliminating it wherever possible.”

The Department of Agriculture is authorised to grant licensing and permission for its use, Lesufi stated.

He further emphasised a communication strategy to inform stakeholders, including informal traders, community members, and related groups, of upcoming regulatory changes.

This approach aims to ensure transparency, preparing traders and communities for compliance with a smooth transition.

Plans were outlined to strengthen law enforcement by beginning actions to remove unregistered vendors by December, contingent on securing adequate resources and support from enforcement agencies.

Weekly coordination meetings with Municipal Management Committees will track progress, keeping actions aligned with provincial goals.

Lesufi also emphasised the importance of direct engagement with the informal trading sector, explaining that executive officials, MMCs, speakers, MECs, and the Premier himself will deploy across communities to communicate this message and implement the newly adopted communication strategy.

“We are now formally calling for sectors involved in informal trading to meet with us. We’ll have the executive mayor, MMCs, speakers, MECs, and the premier deploy themselves across communities to share the message I’ve just shared with you, amplify it, and roll out the communication strategy we've recently adopted.” he said.

He underscored that law enforcement would play a key role in ensuring compliance. For those who don’t comply, law enforcement agencies are mandated to take swift action.

Lesufi noted that regular meetings with law enforcement agencies every Tuesday will help plan targeted raids and close non-compliant shops. Furthermore, officials will meet each Saturday to review progress and will provide updates to the public every Sunday.

Lesufi concluded that the government's aim is to monitor the situation closely until these issues are fully resolved in Gauteng communities, ensuring a well-organised and community-inclusive approach to regulating informal trade.

