Weekend wrap: Dog thrown from airport balcony, man’s fight for qualification and VW responds to theft of Amarok claim

A French woman, caught on camera, throwing her dog over a third floor balcony at Gauteng's OR Tambo Airport, has been admitted to a medical facility. The dog had to be euthanised owing to the extent of its injuries.

The National Council of SPCAs said inspectors from the SPCA arrived at the scene and took the suffering dog into their care.

"At a nearby veterinary hospital, it was confirmed that the dog had sustained extensive internal injuries and was euthanised to end its suffering," the organisation said. Full story.

A Unisa student has been fighting to graduate. Setumo Motsei says registered for his Honours Degree in Statistics in 2012 and there are deliberate attempts to block his pass.

The Soshanguve 36-year-old explained his plight to IOL. Read here.

A Durban dealership confirmed that its investigating how a man's vehicle was allegedly stolen from its property.

Phoenix resident, Darrel Shanmugam, claimed his Amarok Aventura was stolen from Barons VW's Edwin Swales branch. He sought legal advice after he was unable to obtain footage from the dealership. More here.

Picture: Willem Law

Private tour operators have expressed their thoughts on extortion tactics meted out by taxi drivers.

They feel that they are being targeted by the industry. Reaching out to IOL, some shared their personal and harrowing experiences. Full story.

MK National Organiser: Floyd Shivambu Picture: Timothy Bernard/ Independent Newspapers

Former EFF deputy president, Floyd Shivambu, has been announced as the MK Party’s secretary-general. He takes over from Dr Sifiso Maseko who returned to his post at the Gauteng Department of Health. Shivambu, who joined the party earlier this year, has expressed his gratitude to MK Party leader, Jacob Zuma, for having confidence in him. Read here.

