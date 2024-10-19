WATCH LIVE: Thousands of mourners gather to pay their final respects to Pastor Ray McCauley

Political leaders like Herman Mashaba and President Cyril Ramaphosa said they were deeply saddened to hear of the passing of McCauley. Picture: Herman Mashaba/X

The late Rhema Bible Church founder, Pastor Raynor ‘Ray’ McCauley will be laid to rest on Saturday.

McCauley died last week at the age of 75.

His funeral is being live streamed on several platforms, while thousands of people have packed into the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg to say their final goodbyes.

WATCH:

McCauley, founder of Rhema Bible Church died just days after celebrating his 75th birthday on October 9.

He died peacefully at his home, surrounded by friends and family.

McCauley was also the former President of the IFCC.

President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier this week declared McCauley’s funeral as a Special Provincial Official Funeral Category 2.

As a result, the national flag shall fly at half-mast at every flag station in Gauteng in tribute to McCauley.

Tributes

Over the last week a half, a number of tributes have been streaming in to honour the McCauley and his service.

Ramaphosa said he was saddened to learn of McCauley's passing.

“Pastor Ray’s passing leaves our deeply spiritual nation bereft of a remarkable leader whose impressive legacy lives on in the faith of hundreds of thousands of believers within and beyond the Rhema community. May his soul rest in peace,” Ramaphosa said said.

The South African Council of Churches (SACC) and the SA Council of Churches and International Federation of Christian Churches (IFCC) also paid tribute to McCauley.

"The loss to the nation of such a significant voice in the faith is deeply felt, especially in these times that are fraught with many social ills, where the nation continues to be in need of a clear moral voice.

“In the post-apartheid society his was a voice, amongst many, that not only called for the moral renewal of the country but spent his time in prayerful action for such a renewal," said the council’s acting general secretary, Reverend Mzwandile Molo.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said: “Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of the founder of Rhema Bible Church, Pastor Ray McCauley.

“His visionary leadership and teachings will continue to inspire generations to come. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the entire South African faith community.”

IOL NEWS