Tearful Basetsana Kumalo’s sombre final goodbye to her ‘guide’ Pastor Ray McCauley

Basetsana Kumalo was asked to also read Zelda McCauley’s touching letter to the late pastor at his funeral. Picture: YouTube

A tearful Basetsana Kumalo has paid tribute to her friend, pastor Raynor ‘Ray’ McCauley, saying at his funeral that she had lost her “guide”, “teacher” and “moral compass”, who was always there for her.

The former Miss South Africa beauty queen and businesswoman said McCauley had been there for her in trying times in her life, and at the best times.

When Kumalo decided to give her life to Jesus at the age of 16, she shared, it was in front of Pastor McCauley.

“My life has never been the same and Pastor Ray has been my guide, moral compass, teacher and counsellor. When my parents went home to be with the Lord, Pastor Ray was there,” she shared.

“When I was crowned Miss South Africa in 1994 it was a proud moment for him,” Kumalo said proudly.

The Rhema Bible Church founder’s funeral took place on Saturday in Randburg, where thousands of mourners came to pay their last respects to the televangelist.

Pastor Ray McCauley with Kumalo. Picture: Basetsana Kumalo/X

Kumalo shared how McCauley was there for her when she struggled to conceive a child or when she received negative press, she would seek out McCauley and get advice and guidance from him.

Kumalo said McCauley “walked the walk and talked to the talk” and he stood for what was right even when it was unpopular and challenged the status quo.

She said that he was a living example of someone who despite his imperfections answered the call of God and that God worked through him.

“Good night Pastor Ray. You have rooted me in my faith, the people’s pastor and may you rest in peace and rise in glory with the saints,” Kumalo said tearfully.

Kumalo also spoke on behalf of McCauley’s wife, Zelda, who penned a final “love letter” to her husband.

IOL News