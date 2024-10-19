Pastor Ray McCauley’s wife Zelda pens a final ‘love letter’ to her husband

Zelda McCauley praised her late husband on Saturday at his funeral in Randburg. Picture: YouTube

Pastor Ray McCauley’s wife, Zelda, has penned a final “love letter” to her late husband, which was delivered at his funeral on Saturday as thousands of mourners came to pay their respects to the founder of the Rhema Bible Church.

The letter was read out by close friend to the McCauleys, Basetsana Kumalo.

In the letter to Pastor McCauley, the wife of 23 years, shared how his death was still so surreal to her and she could not imagine her life without him.

She said that their home would feel empty without him and she told mourners that he died while she was praying for him.

“You took your last breath while I was praying for you and I just thought you went to sleep,” Zelda said.

“You always had a positive outlook on life and even in difficult times you were a great giver even if you didn’t have much you always said you’re a blessing to be a blessing”.

She said that some of the best memories she had was going on motorcycle rides with their Harley Davidson’s.

Zelda said that even though he was an iconic figure and a leader to the nation he was still human and loved to have fun.

“You believed in this country no matter what was going on in the world. South Africa was always going to excel and in your own words this was the best country to live in the world,” Zelda explained.

“Thank you for loving me and adoring me. You would move mountains for me.”

She told mourners that their pastor strongly felt God came first then one’s family.

“Thank you for loving me and adoring me. I will always love you till we meet again,” Zelda said.

Meanwhile, Kumalo also paid tribute McCauley, describing him as her guide, moral compass and teacher. The former Miss South Africa 1994 shared how she had given her life to Jesus, at age 16, before Pastor McCauley.

IOL NEWS