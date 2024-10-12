Standard Bank employee falls to their death at bank's Rosebank offices

A Standard Bank employee fell to their death at their Rosebank offices this week. Photographer: Armand Hough / African News Agency (ANA)

A Standard Bank employee fell to their death from the sixth floor at the bank’s 30 Baker Street offices in Rosebank, the company and authorities have confirmed.

The incident sent shockwaves through the bank’s corridors on Monday afternoon when it happened.

The incident happened just before 5pm on Monday, IOL understands.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo confirmed they were investigating an inquest docket, while Standard Bank spokesperson Ross Linstroom also confirmed the incident in a statement to IOL.

“Standard Bank is deeply saddened to confirm a tragic incident that resulted in a loss of life at one of our buildings. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and colleagues affected.

“The emergency response teams are actively investigating the matter and providing the necessary support services.

“The employees who worked closely with the colleague and those who witnessed the incident are receiving the necessary wellness support,” Linstroom said.

The bank did not identify the deceased, but they said remained committed to “supporting all those affected by the tragic incident and extend our deepest sympathies to the deceased's loved ones”.

“Standard Bank will work closely with the relevant authorities and continue to provide support,” said Linstroom.

Masondo said the inquest was investigating the circumstances around the employee's fall.

“Police have opened an inquest docket after an employee of the bank fell from the 6th floor of the building. “An investigation is underway to determine what caused her to fall,” said Masondo.

Meanwhile, and unrelated to the incident reported above, this week the world commemorated World Mental Health Day, a day declared by the United Nations to raise awareness of mental health issues around the world and to mobilize efforts in support of mental health.

“The day provides an opportunity for all stakeholders working on mental health issues to talk about their work, and what more needs to be done to make mental health care a reality for people worldwide,” said the the World Health Organization.

In 2024, the day was dedicated to raising awareness on “mental health at work”.

“This World Mental Health Day, WHO is uniting with partners to highlight the vital connection between mental health and work. Safe, healthy working environments can act as a protective factor for mental health.

“Unhealthy conditions including stigma, discrimination, and exposure to risks like harassment and other poor working conditions, can pose significant risks, affecting mental health, overall quality of life and consequently participation or productivity at work.

“With 60% of the global population in work, urgent action is needed to ensure work prevents risks to mental health and protects and supports mental health at work,” said the WHO.

They stressed that it was important for governments around the world, the union and employers, and other stakeholders responsible for workers’ health and safety, to work together to improve mental health at work.

“Action to address mental health at work should be done with the meaningful involvement of workers and their representatives, and persons with lived experience of mental health conditions.

“By investing efforts and resources in evidence-based approaches and interventions at work, we can ensure that everyone has the opportunity to thrive at work and in life. Let's take action today for a healthier future,” the organization said.