‘Not our pastor, but his behaviour is unacceptable’: Churches forum slams Mboro’s conduct

The South African National Christian Forum (SANCF) has distanced itself and condemned the so-called pastor Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng’s machete-wielding behaviour at a Katlegong primary school as “unacceptable”.

Mboro made headlines after videos, allegedly of him, went viral on social media, in which he can be been threatening teachers with a machete and forcefully taking two pupils from Matshidiso Primary School in Katlehong.

In the video circulating on various social media platforms, related to a custody dispute, the pastor is allegedly seen with two other men, one of whom had an assault rifle, entering a primary school.

One of the men grabbed the children while the pastor violently waved his machete at the teachers, and another man was armed with a rifle.

Mboro and four others have been arrested.

SANCF president Bishop Marothi Mashashane said that the forum has distanced itself from Mboro's conduct and condemned his criminal actions.

“Our position is very clear, Mboro is not a member of the SANCF, and even if he is not a member of the forum, we say that this is not how religious leaders are expected to deal or respond to any situation no matter how the situation hit you,” he told IOL News.

Mashashane said that religious leaders are expected to lead by example and serve as a guiding light for the people, and they do not condone such behaviour.

“We do not encourage that people (pastors) must act violently, we don't believe in that and as the religious leaders, you are a person who must be regarded as a peacemaker.”

He highlighted that Mboro’s Incredible Happenings Church is not registered with them, citing that they have established a code of ethics for pastors to ensure leadership competency, along with consequences for misconduct.

“We are working very closely with the Department of Cooperative Governance, Human Settlement and Traditional Affairs (Coghsta) and the Cultural, Religious, and Linguistic (CRL) commission, in which chapter nine of the constitution protects the rights of culture, religion, and linguistics.”

Mashashane said that although Mboro is not registered with the forum, they tried to contact him immediately after the incident, but he did not answer their call.

“So, we distance ourselves and we don't expect any of the Christian leaders to behave in the manner that we saw in the videos. Irrespective of how your emotions were triggered or how you were challenged, we expect better from Mboro as a leader of a church.”

He said that they do not intend to engage with the details of his case, but emphasised that "his response is unacceptable for a religious leader".

Meanwhile, on August 6, Mboro’s church was set on fire reportedly by schoolchildren, further escalating tensions.

Mboro and the other suspects are expected to appear in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

IOL News