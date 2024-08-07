Gauteng Department of Health promotes health and wellbeing with phelophepa trains

The Phelophepa train at Mamelodi Station where community members line up to receive free health services from the state-of-the-art healthcare train. File Picture: Supplied

The Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) has welcomed the return of the Transnet Phelophepha healthcare trains, popularly known as the "Trains of Hope," into the province.

The department urges communities to take advantage of these clinics-on-wheels, which offer a variety of healthcare services right at their doorsteps.

"The Phelophepa trains bring primary healthcare services closer to communities in line with the GDoH's priority to bring such services to Townships, Informal Settlements, and Hostel (TISH) areas," said a spokesperson from the GDoH.

These state-of-the-art mobile healthcare trains are equipped with clinics for eye care, dental care, general health, psychology, and pharmaceutical services, as well as an educational clinic. They will be stationed across various communities in the province throughout August.

"The arrival of the trains in the province aligns with the Department's commitment to improving the health and wellbeing of all residents and ultimately increasing life expectancy for both men and women," the spokesperson added.

Community members are urged to be aware that while the services of the train are free of charge, some services such as prescription glasses and medication may cost between R5 to R30.

Projects

The Phelophepa trains will serve approximately 375,000 patients per annum, issuing over 68,000 prescriptions. Since their inception, they have reached over 20 million people in the country, providing vital health screenings, HIV/Aids awareness, health education, and counselling outreach services.

The Department highlights that over 5.8 million people have benefited from general health screenings and educational programs. The trains have facilitated over 25,000 school visits, delivering essential health checks and education to children. Additionally, more than 20,000 student doctors, pharmacists, and nurses have been trained through the Phelophepa initiative.

Schedule

Upcoming Stops in Gauteng:

July 29 - August 9: Soweto (Dube station) and Mamelodi (Ester Fabrieke station)

August 12 - August 23: Thembisa (Oakmoor station) and Sedibeng (Vereeniging station)

Community members are encouraged to visit the trains to receive health screenings and education. The trains operate Monday to Friday from 7.30am to 4pm.

