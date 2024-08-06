TMPD denies allegations of officers using vehicles for dates and shopping sprees

Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) has denied the claims that its officers are using the department’s vehicles for personal errands. Picture: Facebook

Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) has denied allegations made by residents that its officers are misusing metro vehicles for personal gain, and has urged residents to spill the beans of misconduct with evidence.

This comes after concerned residents claimed the 80 brand-new vehicles given to the TMPD will be used to engage in corrupt activities, family outings, dates, and grocery runs instead of their official duties.

One of those people was Anthony Malepe from Soshanguve, Block H, who claimed that social media has revealed the mistreatment of state resources allegedly by many metro police officers.

“In most cases, people buy different types of furniture of which the state vehicles are used as delivery vehicles. State resources are now used for personal purposes,” he alleged.

Malepe alleged that most metro police officers use the vehicles for personal interests such as “going on dates and helping other people to move their stuff expecting something in return”.

Another resident, Calista Mashile from Mamelodi West, made similar allegations, lamenting that the vehicles would not serve their intended purpose but would instead enable metro police officers to engage in corrupt practices.

“We’re already familiar with metro police taking bribes, and with the new fleet, it could get worse. The vehicles will let them roam all over Pretoria, making it easier for them to demand bribes,” Mashile claimed.

Another resident Sandra Sebothoma from the area, added: “We know that they use the vehicles to take their girlfriends and parents out, and even go shopping. They’re just driving around aimlessly, sometimes parking under the trees and doing nothing.”

The MMC for Community Safety Grandi Theunissen handed over 80 new vehicles to the City of Tshwane’s metro police department at Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre, in Pretoria, on July 2.

Theunissen said the new TMPD fleet will boost community presence, speed up incident response, and enhance support for officers in their critical duties.

“This new TMPD fleet comprises 80 vehicles, including Isuzu and Ford double and single cabs as well as Volkswagen Polo sedans, which were procured based on operational requirements,” he said.

In response to the allegations raised by the locals, TMPD spokesperson senior superintendent Isaac Mahamba, said: “We are not aware of the allegations that are levelled against our members that they use official vehicles for personal gain.”

Tshwane Metro Police Department’s spokesperson, Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba. Picture: Jonisayi Maromo / IOL

“We urge members of the public to report such allegations to us with proof and we will definitely act and take necessary disciplinary actions if necessary,” Mahamba told IOL News.

Mahamba said that during the hand over of the new fleet, TMPD commissioner Yolanda Faro remarked that these vehicles are designed to serve the city’s residents.

“(They) are not for the personal interest of the members and they must be treated with respect.”

He said the metro police department has a vehicle policy that all officers are required to follow.

“The vehicles are equipped with trackers where the management will be able to monitor the movements and also to make sure that the device is properly maintained to avoid being misused,” Mahamba said.

He said residents can report any perceived misuse or misconduct of the metro police officers with evidence to the department's internal conduct hotline, which is available around the clock.

“We promise to investigate any complaint without favour or fear. The number that they can call to report any misconduct of an officer is 083 657 2998,” he said.

IOL