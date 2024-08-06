Here’s where the R100 million Lotto jackpot winner bought their ticket

The R100 million Lotto jackpot won on August 3, 2024 has not been claimed. File Picture

The winner of the R100 million Lotto jackpot is yet to claim their prize.

“The search has narrowed down as Ithuba has now confirmed that the winning ticket was purchased at a Pick n’ Pay store in the Gauteng province,” Ithuba said a statement.

They appealed to all Gauteng participants to check their tickets and see if they hold the winning ticket.

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said this “monumental win” marks the second-largest jackpot in the history of Lotto.

This jackpot was won after 25 consecutive roll-overs.

“We are overjoyed and can't wait to meet the lucky winner. We urge everyone who bought their tickets at Pick n’ Pay stores in Gauteng to check their tickets immediately. This could be your moment of a lifetime.”

The highest Lotto jackpot to date was R110 million which was won by four people in 2018.

Three of the winners purchased their tickets from retail stores in Western Cape and Kwazulu-Natal, while the fourth winner played using the FNB banking App.

The youngest winner, aged 19, played Lotto for the first time.

Players are reminded that winners of R50,000 and above are offered complimentary trauma counselling and financial advice.

In addition, all winnings are tax free and tickets are valid for 365 days from the date of the draw.

The Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 jackpots were not won and have rolled over to an estimated R8 million and R31 million, respectively for the August 7 draw.

IOL News