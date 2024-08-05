New TMPD Fleet will turn into a dating and delivery service – residents make allegations of widespread abuse

The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) receives 80 brand new vehicles to boost crime prevention, but residents allege they will not be used for what they are intended. Picture: Facebook

Tshwane residents are up in arms, claiming the 80 brand-new vehicles given to the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) will be used for family outings, dates, and grocery runs instead of their official duties.

The concern’s follow MMC for Community Safety Grandi Theunissen’s hand over of 80 new vehicles to the City of Tshwane’s metro police department at Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre, in Pretoria, on July 2.

Theunissen said the new TMPD fleet will boost community presence, speed up incident response, and enhance support for officers in their critical duties.

“This new TMPD fleet comprises 80 vehicles, including Isuzu and Ford double and single cabs as well as Volkswagen Polo sedans, which were procured based on operational requirements,” he said.

Theunissen said that TMPD Commissioner Yolanda Faro ensured a thorough needs assessment was completed and that the vehicles would be distributed across different units within the department.

“This addition will considerably increase the available policing vehicles, making sure that the department is well-resourced to perform its functions and to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the TMPD,” he said.

The TMPD's core responsibilities include by-law enforcement, crime prevention, and road policing.

However, Tshwane residents have raised concerns about the new fleet, alleging that officers might use the vehicles for personal errands and engage in corrupt activities.

One of those people was Anthony Malepe from Soshanguve, Block H, who claimed that social media has revealed the mistreatment of state resources allegedly by many metro police officers.

“In most cases, people buy different types of furniture of which the state vehicles are used as delivery vehicles. State resources are now used for personal purposes,” he alleged.

Malepe alleged that most metro police officers use the vehicles for personal interests such as “going on dates and helping other people to move their stuff expecting something in return”.

Another resident, Calista Mashile from Mamelodi West, made similar allegations, lamenting that the vehicles would not serve their intended purpose but would instead enable metro police officers to engage in corrupt practices.

“We’re already familiar with metro police taking bribes, and with the new fleet, it could get worse. The vehicles will let them roam all over Pretoria, making it easier for them to demand bribes,” Mashile claimed

Another resident Sandra Sebothoma from the area, added: “We know that they use the vehicles to take their girlfriends and parents out, and even go shopping. They’re just driving around aimlessly, sometimes parking under the trees and doing nothing.”

Theunissen urged TMPD officials to take pride in the new fleet and treat the vehicles as if they were their own.

“By taking care of these vehicles, we extend their lifespan and ensure they remain in optimal condition for our critical tasks. Your diligence in maintaining and responsibly using these vehicles will enhance our policing efforts,” he said.

IOL News contacted Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba, spokesperson for the Tshwane Metro Police Department, regarding the allegations raised by residents about the department’s officers.

Mahamba has promised to provide a response by the end of business on August 6.

IOL