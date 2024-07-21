Suspected case of Mpox in Gauteng tested negative, health department confirms

A Grade One learner who was suspected of having Monkeypox has tested negative. Graphic: Se-Anne Rall/IOL

A suspected case of Monkeypox (Mpox) in Gauteng has tested negative for the viral disease.

In a statement, the Department of Health announced that a Grade One learner from Hammanskraal, who was suspected of having Mpox, tested negative for this viral disease.

This follows the decision by the department last week to collect samples for laboratory testing at the National Institute for Communicable Disease (NICD).

The department of health has urged the public to report to a healthcare facility when they experience any suspicious symptoms related to Mpox, instead of self-diagnosing and isolating without laboratory confirmation.

“Working together as communities and health authorities, we can prevent unnecessary panic and avoidable stigma,” the department said.

According to the statement, South Africa has not recorded any new cases of Mpox for last week, and confirmed that the situation is under control.

However, this does not mean that we are off the hook or should lower our guard.

“We cannot guarantee at the current moment that this infectious disease has been eradicated and because it may re-emerge once severe cases present for healthcare,” the department said.

Dr Themba Hadebe, Clinical Executive at Bonitas Medical Fund said that it is a myth that mpox is easy to diagnose as it can be mistaken for something else.

“While the rash can be mistaken for chickenpox, shingles or herpes, there are differences between these rashes,” Hadebe said.

According to Hadebe symptoms of Mpox include:

– fever

– sore throat

– headache

– muscle aches

– back pain

– low energy

– swollen lymph nodes

Hadebe said that the fever, muscle aches and a sore throat appear first.

“The rash begins on the face and spreads over the body, extending to the palms of the hands and soles of the feet and develops over 2-4 weeks in stages. The ‘pox’ dip in the centre before crusting over,” Hadebe said.

“Laboratory confirmation is required. A sample of one of the sores is diagnosed by a PCR test for the virus (MPXV).”

