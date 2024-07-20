Trainee traffic wardens injured after vehicle drives into them

Members of the Gauteng Traffic Warden Training Programme are receiving treatment after a vehicle drove into them. Picture: Timothy Bernard / Independent Newspapers

Members of a traffic wardens programmes have received medical attention following an incident at the Dunnottar Military Base.

This is according to statement from the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

The statement said that several members of the Gauteng Traffic Warden Training Programme were injured during their training on Friday, July 19.

The incident took place when a vehicle drove into the wardens during their drill session training.

Following the incident, the trainees that were injured were taken to several hospitals around Dunnottar Military Base. The military base is located in Gauteng.

Fourteen members of the programme that have minor injuries have been discharged while nine people continue to stay in hospital for further medical attention.

The person that caused the incident was taken into custody and is under medical supervision. A case has been opened with the South African Police Services.

According to the statement, the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Angie Motshekga along with the Premier of the Gauteng Province Panyaza Lesufi are visiting the scene of the incident.

They have also received a briefing by the relevant authorities as well as medical personnel who attended to the people that were injured.

Two principals have also been interacting with the injured members at the military base this morning.

Social workers, psychologists and chaplains have been dispatched to offer support to the families of the members that were injured and hospitalised.

The SANDF said that an investigation into the incident to determine the circumstances continues.

IOL News